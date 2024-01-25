 Skip to content

Lys and Ruka's Magical Bag update for 25 January 2024

Updated to ver1.52

Share · View all patches · Build 13267118 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ver1.52
・The item window presentation has been powered up.
・Some effects were adjusted.

I think it will be a little fun to open your bag.

