The Adventures of Tree update for 25 January 2024

Build 60

Build 60 · Build 13267083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issues with multiple bosses glitching out and despawning in some instances.
  • Fixed the Florp General staying alive and frozen inside the Town Hall after being defeated if the player exited the game too quickly after killing him.
  • Fixed more instances where a false Critical Error popup is shown.
  • Fixed the caged Florp being attackable before the player let it out.
  • Fixed the Farming Village doors showing closed doors behind them for a second while being opened.

