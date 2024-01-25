Bug Fixes
- Fixed issues with multiple bosses glitching out and despawning in some instances.
- Fixed the Florp General staying alive and frozen inside the Town Hall after being defeated if the player exited the game too quickly after killing him.
- Fixed more instances where a false Critical Error popup is shown.
- Fixed the caged Florp being attackable before the player let it out.
- Fixed the Farming Village doors showing closed doors behind them for a second while being opened.
