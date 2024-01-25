Possible bug fix for AI getting stuck in West Wood Laboratory
Bug fix for being able to use UV flashlight on low-power
Aligned time limit UI
Reduced foggy lighting for glowstick and lantern
Inside the Labs update for 25 January 2024
Version 0.1.4 Patch 7
Possible bug fix for AI getting stuck in West Wood Laboratory
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update