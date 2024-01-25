 Skip to content

Splurge update for 25 January 2024

Jan 25 Minor Patch v0.1.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Fixed an issue where the gradients beneath tiles were still being rendered even though not visible
  • Changed it so that if you try to join a lobby or accept an invite with the game closed, the game now boots straight into that lobby

