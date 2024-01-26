 Skip to content

Redfall update for 26 January 2024

Redfall Hotfix - Version 1.3.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An additional hotfix was deployed to further address the following:

  • Amelia’s Memorial Eulogy dialog will trigger in New Game+

Please restart your game to receive this update.

