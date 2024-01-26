- Added setting to turn on/off muzzle flash in combat.
- Improved [spoiler]generator power sequence.[/spoiler]
- Fixed issue which caused enemies to sometimes move slightly when killed in combat.
- Fixed hole in wall in [spoiler]area below fountain.[/spoiler]
You Will Die Here Tonight v1.0.4
