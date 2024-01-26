 Skip to content

You Will Die Here Tonight update for 26 January 2024

You Will Die Here Tonight v1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13266944

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added setting to turn on/off muzzle flash in combat.
  • Improved [spoiler]generator power sequence.[/spoiler]
  • Fixed issue which caused enemies to sometimes move slightly when killed in combat.
  • Fixed hole in wall in [spoiler]area below fountain.[/spoiler]

