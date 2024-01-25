Big Update | Pilot - Windrider!

Howdy guys! LONESTAR is out now for a week and we are incredibly grateful for your support! It's been quite a wild and overwhelming ride for us since launch, and witnessing your enthusiasm for our game is truly unparalleled. A heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you! Today, we're thrilled to introduce the first content update for the game.

New Pilot -

The Association is actively recruiting, and for every single week, a new pilot will be joining the team! Introducing this week's new star - Windrider!ːsteamhappyː

Windrider, as an SSR breed—Pandafolk within the Beastkin, is favored by almost all creatures. He is an ESTP type, which makes it effortless for him to make friends.

Inherent Talent - Make Friends: After the first two elite battles, get 1 chance to choose 1 from 2 Inherent Talents.

*Windrider will be unlocked at Level 64.

Added a brand-new pilot: Windrider.

Adjusted the difficulty curve of different levels, allowing for a smoother progression.

Slightly reduced stats of some enemies. Racehorse has been promoted to Elite, and Triangle is now a Henchman. Stats of these two enemies have been adjusted as well.

Increased the number of revealed events during Vacation. Removed the Talent – Radar Detector. (We believe this would enhance players' strategic decision making during Vacations and mitigate the impact of randomness to some extent.)

Changed the random upgrade option in the Event - Big Slot Machine to provide two choices: random upgrade to Attack Unit and random upgrade to Support Unit. (Also aims to reduce the impact of randomness to some extent.)

Fixed an issue where players couldn't directly obtain the remaining common Treasures for free upon purchasing Monk's Prayer Beads in the shop.

Increased the Power increase of DJ-HER7Z's Talent - Resonance to 3, and Resonance Amplifier now gains 4 Power.

The probability of the Talent - Company Welfare is now publicly listed (15%).

Added resolution support for 2880x1800 and 2560x1600.

Optimized the visual effects performance of Destructor and Arc Amplifier.

Fixed the issue of Build Master-Alice not benefiting from the Talent Detector.

Regarding our future plans for the game -

Update schedule: Barring any unexpected hiccups (no nasty bugs demanding emergency fixes), we're sticking to a groovy Thursday update routine. This way, you know when to expect the latest scoop, and we get extra time to test things out, making the game version as steady as possible. For the time being you will see more updates of from us though, as many things still need to be adjusted and optimized in the game.

What's fresh: Every week, we're dropping a new pilot, plus a smattering of other content updates (Events, Treasures, Enemies, you name it). The third ship? Yep, we're on it. We get that everyone's hoping to see new ships, but crafting one requires a serious amount of work. With just two of us on deck, we need some more time to ensure each ship is top-notch.

Content adjustments: We've got our eyes on your feedback and suggestions. Some of you have mentioned that the randomness is a bit too intense, or the difficulty curve needs fine-tuning, and we're easing into adjustments. Others want custom modes (handpicked random talents), challenge modes, etc. We think those ideas are swell, but some thoughtful design and rounds of testing are needed before these could be implemented into the game. Don't worry though, we've got your back, and all the good stuff will find its way in!

This game has been our labor of love for almost three years as a dynamic duo. Please rest assured that we will do our best to present the absolute best version of LONESTAR to all of you. Stay tuned!

Join us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/QFkYZjZ2P4