Game Update 0.3.7b

Another update.
Realms Of Bondage 0.3.7b
-Added Rav ‘Reset’ scene (resets lust or spirit for current rank)
-Added Rav ‘Sexy’, ‘Maid’ and ‘Underwear’ outfits (stage 6 and over)
-Added Rav ‘first time’ event (on advance to stage 6) - Normal/ MC revenge/Kaylin revenge (Still some placeholder art)
-Added Zaria Quest 5 (forest girl Mariel)
-Rav interactions, togglable items etc now unlock progressively as stage increases
-Kay no longer runs out of energy after reaching rank 5
I'd be grateful if you could let me know about any bugs you find. Thank you!
Changed files in this update