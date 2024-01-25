 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Realms Of Bondage update for 25 January 2024

Game Update 0.3.7b

Share · View all patches · Build 13266811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another update.

Realms Of Bondage 0.3.7b

-Added Rav ‘Reset’ scene (resets lust or spirit for current rank)
-Added Rav ‘Sexy’, ‘Maid’ and ‘Underwear’ outfits (stage 6 and over)
-Added Rav ‘first time’ event (on advance to stage 6) - Normal/ MC revenge/Kaylin revenge (Still some placeholder art)
-Added Zaria Quest 5 (forest girl Mariel)
-Rav interactions, togglable items etc now unlock progressively as stage increases
-Kay no longer runs out of energy after reaching rank 5

I'd be grateful if you could let me know about any bugs you find. Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2353701 Depot 2353701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link