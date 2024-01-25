Game Update 0.3.7b

Another update.

Realms Of Bondage 0.3.7b

-Added Rav ‘Reset’ scene (resets lust or spirit for current rank)

-Added Rav ‘Sexy’, ‘Maid’ and ‘Underwear’ outfits (stage 6 and over)

-Added Rav ‘first time’ event (on advance to stage 6) - Normal/ MC revenge/Kaylin revenge (Still some placeholder art)

-Added Zaria Quest 5 (forest girl Mariel)

-Rav interactions, togglable items etc now unlock progressively as stage increases

-Kay no longer runs out of energy after reaching rank 5

I'd be grateful if you could let me know about any bugs you find. Thank you!