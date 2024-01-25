Patch #26 Curved displays, 3D text, render fixes and bug mash

🚀 Hey there, amazing creators! 🌟
We have a patch ready with a mixture of new features and bug fixes.
3D Text Displays
We updated our text display to allow you to extend it into the third dimension! There is a new UI slider that will extrude the text, creating a 3D effect that interacts with the lighting inside an environment.
Curved Displays
A new slider on the displays configuration panel lets you adjust the curvature of the displays. Move away from boring flat land and make things curve.
Full Change Log
- 🛠️ Fixed selection bug that caused an object to move slightly when selected
- 🌟Added support for Dynamic Bones in VRM and VSF avatar models
- 🛠️Fixed a bug that caused blend shapes on avatars to flicker
- 🛠️Fixed unlit displays to better represent the content being captured
- 🛠️Fixed rendering order of displays for text objects
- 🌟Added 3D text with depth slider UI
- 🌟Added curved display slider, to adjust displays inside the space
- 🛠️Fixed framerate issues for desktop capture
- 🌟Added a toggle to enable mouse capture for desktop displays
Changed files in this update