Patch #26 Curved displays, 3D text, render fixes and bug mash

🚀 Hey there, amazing creators! 🌟

We have a patch ready with a mixture of new features and bug fixes.

3D Text Displays

We updated our text display to allow you to extend it into the third dimension! There is a new UI slider that will extrude the text, creating a 3D effect that interacts with the lighting inside an environment.

Curved Displays

A new slider on the displays configuration panel lets you adjust the curvature of the displays. Move away from boring flat land and make things curve.

