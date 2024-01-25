 Skip to content

mtion studio update for 25 January 2024

Patch #26 Curved displays, 3D text, render fixes and bug mash

Patch #26 · Build 13266745

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have a patch ready with a mixture of new features and bug fixes.

3D Text Displays

We updated our text display to allow you to extend it into the third dimension! There is a new UI slider that will extrude the text, creating a 3D effect that interacts with the lighting inside an environment.

Curved Displays

A new slider on the displays configuration panel lets you adjust the curvature of the displays. Move away from boring flat land and make things curve.

Full Change Log

  • 🛠️ Fixed selection bug that caused an object to move slightly when selected
  • 🌟Added support for Dynamic Bones in VRM and VSF avatar models
  • 🛠️Fixed a bug that caused blend shapes on avatars to flicker
  • 🛠️Fixed unlit displays to better represent the content being captured
  • 🛠️Fixed rendering order of displays for text objects
  • 🌟Added 3D text with depth slider UI
  • 🌟Added curved display slider, to adjust displays inside the space
  • 🛠️Fixed framerate issues for desktop capture
  • 🌟Added a toggle to enable mouse capture for desktop displays

