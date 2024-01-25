Patch Notes 1.1.19

Attention Runners,
Our maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:
New Content
- Amelia's seasonal story is now available.
- Tyrant Rush introduces new bosses with new skills and higher difficulty, rotating on a weekly basis.
Bug Fixes:
- Resolved technical issues that could lead to crashes in some scenarios.
- Fixed some localization issues.
- Fixed issues in certain maps where players or monsters would get stuck or fall out of the map using Nano Leap.
- Fixed display error for expired limited-time mail rewards.
Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.
The SYNCED team
Changed files in this update