 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SYNCED update for 25 January 2024

Patch Notes 1.1.19

Share · View all patches · Build 13266707 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention Runners,

Our maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:

New Content

  • Amelia's seasonal story is now available.
  • Tyrant Rush introduces new bosses with new skills and higher difficulty, rotating on a weekly basis.

Bug Fixes:

  • Resolved technical issues that could lead to crashes in some scenarios.
  • Fixed some localization issues.
  • Fixed issues in certain maps where players or monsters would get stuck or fall out of the map using Nano Leap.
  • Fixed display error for expired limited-time mail rewards.

Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.

The SYNCED team

Changed files in this update

ARK_China Depot 1008082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link