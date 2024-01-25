Patch Notes 1.1.19

Attention Runners,

Our maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:

New Content



Amelia's seasonal story is now available.

Tyrant Rush introduces new bosses with new skills and higher difficulty, rotating on a weekly basis.

Bug Fixes:



Resolved technical issues that could lead to crashes in some scenarios.

Fixed some localization issues.

Fixed issues in certain maps where players or monsters would get stuck or fall out of the map using Nano Leap.

Fixed display error for expired limited-time mail rewards.

Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.

The SYNCED team