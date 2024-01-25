Heroes Wanted 0.9.34 Patch Note

Hello from the Heroes Wanted Team!
The Ver.0.9.34 Hotfix had been made to address an issue interfering with the gameplay.
Changes Made
Achievement text 'Won the game without any Artifacts'. has fixed to 'Start without any Artifacts, Win the Game.'
