Heroes Wanted update for 25 January 2024

Heroes Wanted 0.9.34 Patch Note

Build 13266657 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello from the Heroes Wanted Team!

The Ver.0.9.34 Hotfix had been made to address an issue interfering with the gameplay.

Changes Made
Achievement text 'Won the game without any Artifacts'. has fixed to 'Start without any Artifacts, Win the Game.'

