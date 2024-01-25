Heroes Wanted 0.9.34 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 13266657 · Last edited 25 January 2024 – 04:46:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello from the Heroes Wanted Team!

The Ver.0.9.34 Hotfix had been made to address an issue interfering with the gameplay.

Changes Made

Achievement text 'Won the game without any Artifacts'. has fixed to 'Start without any Artifacts, Win the Game.'