The Clockwork Kingdom Update

[b]THE CLOCKWORK KINGDOM[/b]

For the first time since entering Early Access, Dread Delusion has got a whole new major region: The Clockwork Kingdom.



The ominous clanking of gears can always be heard in this cold, desolate place, for the Clockwork King has spread its perverse machinery and violent automation across the land.

This update adds the largest island yet. Along with a vast dystopian city, hundreds of characters, and five unique quests.

THE CITY OF FERROPOLIS

The sprawling city of Ferropolis is home to the Clockwork King and its countless denizens who toil to do their monarch's bidding. It's easily the most detailed, content-rich city yet seen in Dread Delusion.

Densely populated, Ferropolis is packed full of NPCs, items, and secrets.

Hit the shops! Trade wares on the black market or indulge in Bottled Visions from the upper city.

Visit the Missing Persons Noticeboard; can you track down a child who has been erased from memory?

Go before the Clockwork King in the Great Machinarium. Will you serve the mad King? Try to redeem him? Or orchestrate his downfall?

MAIN QUEST - THE SEARCH FOR CAXTON FROST

While the notorious sky pirate Caxton Frost seems to have vanished, in the mountains, you meet a curious man named Horace, who seems to have lost his memories. Could he hold the secret to finding Vela's old comrade?

New main story quest that spans the whole Clockwork Kingdom.

The journey to recover Horace's memories will take you into the depths of the corrupted lands and through his dreams.

THE CORRUPTED LANDS

The King's magic has twisted reality itself, turning this place into a surreal nightmare festering with abominations of the flesh.

Travel to the Lost City of Progress , on the furthest end of the island. This new dungeon offers a devious challenge to those willing to brave its streets.

Piece together the City's history and recover the exquisite artifacts abandoned there

SAFE PASSAGE

Simply getting to the Clockwork Kingdom is not without difficulty, for the gatebridge on the eastern edge of Hallowshire is closed tight.

A new quest will see you befriending the enterprising young sky trader Mikhail. Could this be your way in?

Find Mikhail's skiff at the dock along the bluffs at the edge of Hallowshire’s eastern farmlands.

_

Patch Notes

_

Major:

New Region: The Clockwork Kingdom , complete with the sprawling city of Ferropolis.

New Quest: Sky Pirate Caxton Frost. Find Vela's old comrade in this lengthy new main questline.

New Quest: Madness of the King. Decide the fate of the Clockwork Kingdom in this expansive region quest.

New Quest: Missing Persons. Discover a mystery behind one of the many disappeared persons in the kingdom.

New Quest: The Vision Trade. Imbibe bottled dreams in this new sidequest.

New Quest: Safe Passage. Gain entry into the Clockwork Kingdom via Mikhail's Sky Skiff in eastern Hallowshire.

New Dungeon: The Lost City of Progress sits on the southern tip of the Clockwork Kingdom, rife with enemies.

Miscellaneous:

The journal map has been updated with new landmarks and landmasses in the Clockwork Kingdom.

Changed the way cutscenes are presented (now with a larger border).

Players may notice a new type of building in every major town, which cannot yet be accessed...

New islands have appeared on the fringes of the Oneric Isles, that cannot yet be accessed.

Added new visual effect when enemies die

Added a new player housing unit in the Clockwork Kingdom.

Added a new Erudite Academy teleporter

New NPCs have been added

The console log now shows game 'Facts' as well as normal debug log entries.

Bugfixes:

Tweaked the death respawn system. Players should no longer be able to unlock a region's death respawn point by falling to their death underneath the landmass.

Fixed numerous text errors in item descriptions.

Tweaked the triggers around useable objects, making it less likely that players can interact with objects through walls.

Fixed a bug that was preventing enemies from moving through large doors.

Fixed a bug that was causing the game to load incorrectly when switching to a different save file from the menu.

Adjusted enemy positioning and fixed some navigational issues

Fixed a bunch of footstep SFX types not registering correctly on certain textures

Minor geometry and prop adjustments

_

