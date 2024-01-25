V1.0 Official Version Now Available!

Dear Adventurers,

The long-anticipated day has arrived! Oblivion Override has officially transitioned from Early Access to V1.0, and we're excited to share this milestone with you. The game retains its price of $17.99, and we're offering an exclusive 35%off discount for the first two weeks.

This isn't the end of the journey for Oblivion Override; As we step into V1.0, our commitment to refining the game continues. We'll be rolling out patches, addressing feedback, and planning exciting new content.

In the following months, we plan to roll out new versions introducing enhanced enemies and bosses for Stage 4 at high alert levels, hidden boss battles, and more! Stay tuned for the official roadmap as we solidify the V1.0 experience.

To express our deepest gratitude to those who supported us during beta testing and Early Access, we've prepared a special token of appreciation. Unlock an exclusive commemorative trophy and wield a unique easter egg weapon in the 1.0 version. For specific details and a sneak peek into what lies ahead in 1.0, check out our release day announcement:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1952370/view/3953664008090264146

*Note: Unlock conditions for EA rewards: Players who have (1) Purchased and activated the game online during the Early Access phase or (2) Participated in the closed beta testing (run the testing branch while connected to the internet during the playtests) .

Make sure your game is updated to the latest 1.0 version. If you encounter any gameplay issues or have questions about claiming your transition rewards, join our official Discord. Our mods are ready to assist you on this thrilling adventure!

And don't forget, in our recent FAQ, we covered common player queries, including details about controller support. We're also in the final stages of optimizing text display for SteamDeck support.

V1.0 Patch Notes

*You can transfer your game files in the Early Access to this final version. However, please note that due to the large number of changes in 1.0 version, the data of your current run that hasn't finished will not be retained after the update.

Unlock Chapter 4: Oblivion Temple

This last chapter offers challenging fights and delves into the story behind the Dulce Base.

New Mecha: Codename Aya

A mysterious female assassin with the ability of Quantum Entanglement that confuses enemies and Execution Blades that strike enemies from a distance. Rescue Wade and escort him back to the base to earn the chip of the Mecha.

Early Access Weapon Reward: Master Wrench

You can interact with the new trophy at the Base to get the Master Wrench. It is a unique weapon with 50 Skill Points from the beginning, which can only be restored with Spare Parts you pick up while exploring.

Catalogues

You can now view the galleries for Evolution, Weapons, Cores and Monsters at the shelter.

Block Weapon Supply

You can now block Weapon Supply at the shelter: when you have owned 10 weapons, Weapon Supply from Nico will be automatically blocked.

New Weapon Evolution Attribute

You now have a chance of getting weapons with powerful Evolution Attributes.

Once you have completed the game for the first time and established trade with Mr. Xie, you'll be able to customize Evolution Attributes in the Reforge Room.

First Three Chapters Shortened and Random Challenge Rooms Added

We've shortened the first three chapters with the addition of the Oblivion Temple to offer a more compact game experience. We've also added Challenge Rooms that may appear at random to bring in unpredictable factors.

Mecha Adjustments

Crimson

Breakout: bonus reduced from 15% to 10%.

Vik

Spirit Strike:

Reworked: every 6 seconds, Vik charges up to turn a Basic Attack into Spirit Strike.

Does't require any certain types of weapons to use.

Now only charges for Arcanum after hitting an enemy.

Conte

Rising Dragon: counter response time +0.1s from the start. Basic DMG increased 30%.

Counter Zeal's damage buff increased from 10% to 25%, total stacks decreased from 20 to 10

Lee

Flowing Knives: don't require any certain types of weapons to use.

Thunderio

Thunderstruck: lightning Base DMG increased from 50 to 75.

Electric Balls: Base Clash DMG increased from 30 to 40.

Lightning summoned after Dash: Base Clash DMG increased from 30 to 60.

Evolution Adjustment

Belligerence

Feature: Attack DMG bonus increased from 3% to 5% for each stack. Stack caps increased from 20/40/80 to 20/40/60.

Surging Bellicose reworked: gain 10%/15% Attack Speed instead of having a 25%/40% chance of not losing Belligerence when attacked

Strike Chip: Attack DMG bonus increased from 12%/18% to 25%/40%.

Spike Circle: Spike Base DMG increased from 80 to 120.

Fatal Blow: Chance of Belligerence increased from 5% to 10% once upgraded.

Efficient Fight: Attack DMG bonus increased from 25%/40% to 50%/75%; optimized the trigger timing.

Unstoppable Gear: Gear inherited DMG reduced from 40%/50% to 25%/35%.

Rage

Feature: Crit Rate bonus increased from 10%/20%/35% to 15%/25%/35%.

Crit Whirlwind: Boomerang Base DMG increased from 50 to 100.

Rage Pressurization: Stacks up to 10 times now.

Killing Skill

Feature: Skill DMG bonus increased from 20%/40%/60% to 40%/80%/120%; cooldown reduced from 15%/25%/40% to 10%/20%/30%.

Hypotensor: Skill cooldown reduction increased from 1s/1.5s to 2s/3s.

Precise Strike: Skill DMG bonus increased from 20%/30% to 40%/60%.

Fighter Cluster: Mini Fighter Jet Base DMG increased from 8 to 12.

Sacrifice: Health cost adjusted from 60 HP to 10% max HP

Spike Core

Feature: Spike Core has increased range

Feature: Spike Core Base DMG increased from 50 to 120.

Hyperbaric Catapult reworked: obtain a Spike Core II, which automatically strikes enemies once Hyperbaric Catapult has been used, ricocheting 1 time with an interval of 10s.

Spike Torture's follow-up attack has a 15%/20% chance to rupture enemies.

Fusion Crystal: follow-up attack has a 20%/30% DMG Bonus.

Bleeding: DMG Growth increased from 12%/18% to 15%/25%.

Deep Rupture: Rupture DMG bonus increased from 100%/150% to 200%/300%.

SMD-115

Feature: Upon entering the battle, SMD-115 generates a wave that damages all enemies on the screen; HP Regen increased from 5/10/15 to 10/20/30 every second, duration reduced from 15s to 12s.

Restore: Max HP bonus increased from 50/75 to 100/150.

Miser: HP Regen Rate increased from 40%/60% to 60%/100%.

Emergency Call: CH-E6000A & HW-S3 Base DMG increased.

Duel

Feature: max bonus for Attack and Skill DMG increased from 50%/100%/200% to 75%/150%/225%.

Endure reworked: being attacked generates 2 extra Shockwaves; Guard duration extended.

Iron Bastions: now triggers while under 30% HP instead of 20%.

Survival: respawn with 100/150 Shield instead of 50/75.

Absolute Shield: Golden Shield will not disappear once generated; cooldown increased from 18/15 to 25/20.

Hologram

Feature: Hologram inherited DMG increased from 50%/100%/150% to 75%/150%/200%.

Blade: inherited Attack DMG increased from 75%/100% to 100%/150%.

Rampage: Swoop Base DMG increased by 100%/200%.

Aerial Bomb: Base DMG increased from 180/240 to 200/300.

Pulse Mastery

Feature: Pulse Fission Base DMG increased from 50 to 75.

High-voltage Pulse: Shock DMG bonus increased from 100%/150% to 200%/300%

Static Mastery's follow-up attack has a 15%/25% chance to shock enemies; short-circuited DMG increased from 50/70 to 100/150.

Thermal Mastery

Feature: Burn Core Base DMG increased from 50 to 100; Thermal Bomb Base DMG increased from 70 to 150.

Thermal Intrusion reworked: drop a thermal bomb when Mecha Skill hits an enemy, and its follow-up attack has a 15%/25% chance to burn enemies

Inflame: Burn DMG bonus increased from 100%/150% to 200%/300%.

Armor Reload

Win or Die: DMG bonus when Shield breaks increased from 25%/35% to 40%/60%.

_All Kitted Ou_t: Start Boss Fights with 100/150 Shield instead of 50/75; start battle rooms with 50/75 Shield instead of 25/40.

Execuation

Death Loading: added a 3 sec cool down to

Proton: DMG increased from 20 to 40.

Fearless: Attack DMG bonus against enemies with Guard and Enhanced Guard increased from 20%/30% to 30%/45%.

Phantom

Tactical Cannon: Bullet Base DMG increased from 25 to 40.

Comeback Spirit: grants 10%/15% Attack Speed bonus when activating.

Bait Bomb: DMG increased from 360 to 500.

Advanced Tech

Arrogant Rich: DMG bonus for each 100 Scrypt reduced from 4%/6% to 2%/3%.

Weapon Adjustment

Rhythmix reworked: Now an Energy-type weapon; using Impact twice in succession within 6 seconds to increase its Base DMG by 20% as well as its radius. Stacks up to 5 times. The clone damage increase traits can now stack.

Baseball's Split chance is doubled upon hitting a boss the first time.

Javelin can be retrieved when it travels back from the start.

Warhammer's Jump Smash sends out a shockwave upon slamming the ground.

Ascendance triggers a Lunar Spiral every time it charges up in Charge Mode.

School Torture's mark effects reworked: marked enemies now take 15% more DMG. Duration: 4s. Stacks up to 4 times，Starting charges decreased from 5 to 4

Yulecide: the Energy consumption of Sleigh Ride reduced from 100 to 60.

Sock'em: the Energy consumption of Rock/Scissors/Plam reduced from 60/40/20 to 40/30/20.

Resource Gain and Consumption

Reduced the Talent Chair's total consumption from 8000 to 6000; further optimized the upgrade routes of Talents in the early game.

Killing bosses now grants 1 more high-level weapon and 1 Pure Nanite Matrix.

Killing elite enemies grants 1 more Naviz Crystal.

Nanites granted in battle rooms slightly increased.

New Game Plus

Slightly adjusted enemies' Attack and HP on Alert Level.

Slightly increased advanced bosses' Attack on Alert III and above.

Optimized Phage AI for Alert V, spawn protection time shortened

Slightly increased enemies' Attack and HP on Alert V & VI.

Nerfed the random buffs that applied to enemies on Alert VII.

Others

Optimized the invincibility frame of dash

Adjusted the base health for each mecha.

Modified the bonus effects of certain talents.

Removed the bonus effects of critical strike chance and critical strike damage from universal weapon attributes.

Reduced the number of traps on the map and eliminated the continuous damage from traps.

Optimized the early-game guidance and mecha chip drop pace.

Improved the bonus effects of some cores and removed set effects.

Optimized the bonus effects of some mecha enhancements.

Improved the unlock pacing of certain trades at Mr. Xie's.

Enhanced the visual effects when the protagonist is hit.

Optimized the text size of some UI elements on SteamDeck.

Added button hints with mouse and keyboard.

Fixed the bug where switching from Data Center to the infection phase always triggered a screen shake.

Fixed the bug where Shops sometimes didn't refresh.

Fixed the bug causing confusion in specialty block in the first run after replacing a new mecha.

Fixed the bug where the probability of getting keys as rewards from exploration area monsters was not functioning correctly.

Fixed the bug where the Lightshield Sentinel in the greenhouse could leave the combat room.

Past Contents

If you are new to Oblivion Override, you may refer to our dev logs to learn about the older versions of the game and how it came to be what it is today.

Last but not least, we wish you all the best in your new adventure in the Dulce Base!

Humble Mill

2024.1.25