 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Time at Sandrock update for 25 January 2024

Meet the Sandrock Cuddly Crew – Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 13266557 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy Builders,
We're beyond excited to share the fantastic news – our Sandrock plush toys are officially up for grabs!
Meet the adorable duo, Logan and Fang, now available as huggable plushies that are sure to bring joy into your homes. Fang, sporting his teal coat and poncho, and the enigmatic Logan, with his green cloak, brown coat, distinctive horned hat, and removable face mask.

Here's a quick rundown of the plush toys:
●Characters: Logan & Fang (P.S. Not a fan of them? No problem! Leave a comment below and let us know who you'd like as the next plush character.)
●Size: Approximately 10.6 inches in a seated position
●Special Offer: Use promo code 10SANDROCK at checkout for a 10% discount on both plush characters. Act fast – the promotion ends on February 10th!


More Goodies: Stay tuned for additional exciting merchandise! Your unwavering support means the world to us.

Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:
Subscribe to Youtube
Join our Discord
Sandrock Instagram
Sandrock Twitter
Sandrock Facebook
Sandrock Official Website

Changed depots in multi_test_zy_new branch

View more data in app history for build 13266557
My Time at Sandrock Multiplayer Content Depot 1084602
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link