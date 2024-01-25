Meet the Sandrock Cuddly Crew – Now Available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy Builders,

We're beyond excited to share the fantastic news – our Sandrock plush toys are officially up for grabs!

Meet the adorable duo, Logan and Fang, now available as huggable plushies that are sure to bring joy into your homes. Fang, sporting his teal coat and poncho, and the enigmatic Logan, with his green cloak, brown coat, distinctive horned hat, and removable face mask.

Here's a quick rundown of the plush toys:

●Characters: Logan & Fang (P.S. Not a fan of them? No problem! Leave a comment below and let us know who you'd like as the next plush character.)

●Size: Approximately 10.6 inches in a seated position

●Special Offer: Use promo code 10SANDROCK at checkout for a 10% discount on both plush characters. Act fast – the promotion ends on February 10th!





More Goodies: Stay tuned for additional exciting merchandise! Your unwavering support means the world to us.

