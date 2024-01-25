-
- Fixed Mimyuu getting confused on revival.
- Fixed 'endless punishment' achievement triggering for any unit.
- Added check for Memory Menders event unlocks if player clears Divine Punishment after the event is over.
- Restored missing fix: Fixed a crash happening as the game tried to erase something that does not exist at the end of games.
- Fixed a crash issue related to sound channels.
- Fixed sounds overlapping too much.
- Fixed wrong voices coming out of characters.
- Voice mods should load properly now.
- Fixed IME popup not working in game chat.
- Improved Kai (Hero) in-game portrait view.
- Improved the quality of unit card graphics for Kai (Hero) and Hyper Ellie.
- Fixed Discord Rich Presence not working.
- Fixed graphic issue with Kai (Hero)'s accessory.
- Minor text fixes.
100% Orange Juice update for 25 January 2024
Versioned Hotfix Live!
