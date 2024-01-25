 Skip to content

100% Orange Juice update for 25 January 2024

Versioned Hotfix Live!

Build 13266410 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
    • Fixed Mimyuu getting confused on revival.
    • Fixed 'endless punishment' achievement triggering for any unit.
    • Added check for Memory Menders event unlocks if player clears Divine Punishment after the event is over.
    • Restored missing fix: Fixed a crash happening as the game tried to erase something that does not exist at the end of games.
    • Fixed a crash issue related to sound channels.
    • Fixed sounds overlapping too much.
    • Fixed wrong voices coming out of characters.
    • Voice mods should load properly now.
    • Fixed IME popup not working in game chat.
    • Improved Kai (Hero) in-game portrait view.
    • Improved the quality of unit card graphics for Kai (Hero) and Hyper Ellie.
    • Fixed Discord Rich Presence not working.
    • Fixed graphic issue with Kai (Hero)'s accessory.
    • Minor text fixes.

