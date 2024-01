We have finally released the initial version of Launch The Baby! We are super excited to have the game out and hope you all enjoy!

For the first week, Launch The Baby will be discounted %10!

We will work on free updates to the game as well so there will be more customization options and levels to come in the future!

The game has Achievements, Cloud Saves and Steam Leaderboard support as well! We cannot wait to see the high scores :)

We also hope you enjoy the release trailer!