MakerKing 0.12.6 is out!

Version 0.12.6
Improvements :
- Magic carpets can now be configured to start automatically
- Optimized the cosmetic retrieval for queries level list, leaderboards, friend list and level review list, making them a bit faster
- You can now link your MakerKing account to Discord from your account settings
Bug fixes :
- Fixed newly created levels that were never played being inaccessible in the level browser
- Fixed crash happening when entering level gate
- Fixed server being slow for the level Baby Steps due to the crazy amount of equalities (fix already applied during 0.12.5)
- Fixed rank achievements being given to unranked players when finishing a level
- Fixed visual bug where editor would let you edit tags of locked levels
- Fixed crash happening in title screen when Steam is down
- Fixed misplacement of flip handle and scale handle for some mob parts when they are flipped in the mob editor
Changed files in this update