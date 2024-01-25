 Skip to content

MakerKing update for 25 January 2024

MakerKing 0.12.6 is out!

Build 13266120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.12.6

Improvements :

  • Magic carpets can now be configured to start automatically
  • Optimized the cosmetic retrieval for queries level list, leaderboards, friend list and level review list, making them a bit faster
  • You can now link your MakerKing account to Discord from your account settings

Bug fixes :

  • Fixed newly created levels that were never played being inaccessible in the level browser
  • Fixed crash happening when entering level gate
  • Fixed server being slow for the level Baby Steps due to the crazy amount of equalities (fix already applied during 0.12.5)
  • Fixed rank achievements being given to unranked players when finishing a level
  • Fixed visual bug where editor would let you edit tags of locked levels
  • Fixed crash happening in title screen when Steam is down
  • Fixed misplacement of flip handle and scale handle for some mob parts when they are flipped in the mob editor

