House Expansion Update 🏡 wallpapers, floors, deco houses, and more!

Meowllo! We have a nice major update packed full of fun stuff! It's so juicy, we bumped our version up to 0.9.1! A one! Amazing.

Since we have some ground to cover, I'll go through the ✨ new ✨ things first. At the very end, you'll find small changes and bug fixes, so stick with me for a bit...

🏘️ House Upgrades

Five new rooms to unlock!

new rooms to unlock! North, west, east wings + an upstairs and basement!



Eleven new wall styles to unlock, including dyeable wallpapers



new wall styles to unlock, including dyeable wallpapers Ten new floor styles to unlock, including dyeable tile, carpet, and planks



new floor styles to unlock, including dyeable tile, carpet, and planks Once you unlock any floor or wall styles, freely apply them inside your house using your Builder's Kit

inside your house using your Builder's Kit You can apply a different style and dye each wall

Windows!!!

The windows are really cool! It'll show you what's outside your actual windows on your house. You'll be able to enjoy your beautiful farm

...or jump scare yourself by placing a scarecrow right outside. Up to you, really.

🎨 Townhouses

"Well, what if that's still not enough room for my collection of 126 Nobu Jr. plushies?"

It's okay, I hear you. Now available: townhouses!

These are decorative houses you can place anywhere: farm, town...grassy plains...?

Each townhouse interior is it's own thing, so you can have multiple of the same townhouse and decorate the inside differently

and decorate the inside differently There are 6 styles in total: rustic, bold, simple, vintage, and suburban. Mix and match!



Or just use the same one. They all snap together, after all.

🛋️ Buildables

Dyes are now previewable on objects when hovering over the dye icon. Nice!



Objects now retain their dyed colors when moving

Walls and floors are now targetable to change styles + dyes

Four new storage containers that are fridge themed: Mini Fridge, Simple Fridge, Retro Fridge, and Traditional Ice Box

that are fridge themed: Mini Fridge, Simple Fridge, Retro Fridge, and Traditional Ice Box Retro Fridge has lots of dyeable bits, so have fun!

PS you can place objects on top of all the fridges. You can also put other fridges on top of your fridge. It's probably not up to code, but 🤷



🔨 Crafting

To go with all these changes, we've added items and rebalanced some of the crafting recipes to make the experience feel a little smoother.

New blueprint shop at the carpenters!

No more mystery "Softwood Set" purchase

Each item is now it's own thing you can learn straight from the carpenter. You don't care about crafting Sleek Counters? Then don't! I'm not your mom!!



This also allows us to easily add new items and crafting recipes in the future to existing save files

New crafting materials added: Concrete Slab, Clay Tile...etc.!

Some of these make use of the furnace. It's more than just a tool now to turn ores into bars~

Some of these also double as placeable items, like Concrete Slab, Wall Panels, and Glass!



Villager houses now use these new items in their recipes. Meaning, as long as you have access to the Desert Canyon, you can now craft all non-shopkeeper houses instead of getting random villagers that request late game items

That's the bulk of it! It's a lot, right? This was a pretty hefty build for us to work on, so we hope you'll enjoy decorating your town and home. There's also some smaller QoL and other bug fixes, so I'll go over that below.

Before that, though, thank you for reading so far! I know it's a lot. I also tend to ramble a bit, my bad.

This update was pretty hard for us. Not technically, it was like...spiritually draining. I need to take a very, very long nap.

In the upcoming week or two, we'll probably focus more on bug squashing and other polish items before we attempt to work on a new content update again. You know, both to make sure the game remains stable and also our brains remain stable. This update was kinda like...5 days of "what are we even working on? I feel like we're working all day but what is happening?" to all of a sudden "hahahaha everything works we are geniuses."

Is that just life?

Anyways. Back to the patch notes.

✨ Misc.

Item hotbar now displays tiny control prompt + the 1 now has a wee serif to make it look less like a line and more like a one

We noticed a lot of new players getting stuck in the tutorial because of this, so I also added a mini tutorial that stays in the corner during the farming tutorial sequence letting you know you can scroll through your rucksack bars by using your scroll wheel or the d-pad

Checking out at the store now plays a money sound (Very Important)

Dye icons are now the WHOLE icon with the color, instead of just the world's tiniest spot. It should be easier to tell which is what color now

Lan now works longer hours: from 2PM to 7:30PM on non-rainy days. She used to be so lazy people thought she just didn't work. No, she did, just not much

Mailroom interact boxes now combined into one to be less confusing: checking it the first time will explain what it is, any subsequent interacts will either let you know that no-one on the island works there, or their working hours if someone is there

Nerfed sprinklers - they now cost a ton! Craft them if you're poor!! Since these were single-use items (once you buy them you have them for life), we felt like they needed to be a little...heftier

Fishing mini-game was punishing if your framerate was low. Fixed it so everyone should have a more similar experience. Turns out it wasn't player skill issue - it was hardware skill issue

Fixed fake dirt, potted vines, and spice collection were missing collision, so you couldn't put them away



I think that's all? There might be something small I'm missing here, but I really, actually need to go take a nap...

Happy decorating! 😊💖