V1.0.0 - FULL RELEASE

LAST BOSS
The last boss has been added to the game
RED MODE
The most difficult game mode was added to the game, only unlocked after finishing the campaign.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The last boss has been added to the game
The most difficult game mode was added to the game, only unlocked after finishing the campaign.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update