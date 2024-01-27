 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Reddish update for 27 January 2024

V1.0.0 - FULL RELEASE

Share · View all patches · Build 13265872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

LAST BOSS

The last boss has been added to the game

RED MODE

The most difficult game mode was added to the game, only unlocked after finishing the campaign.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2093871 Depot 2093871
  • Loading history…
Depot 2093872 Depot 2093872
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link