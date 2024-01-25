0.2.08_beta
To go along with some more asset optimizations... are the following updates.
- Fixed inedible mushrooms vanishing
- Fixed water splash fx not turning off when going down elevator
- Fixed cook pot not being grabbable anymore
- Fixed WAM machine to no longer allow stepping up onto it when leaning over it
- Added SFX to DropBridge busting boards
- Changed some WAM machine meshes
- Changed the CCTV monitors in Gramps Room to only display video when player is near AND looking towards the screen.
- Changed the Pirate Scope to activate when held, instead of proximity
