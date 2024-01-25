 Skip to content

Just A Walk In The Park Playtest update for 25 January 2024

0.2.08_beta

25 January 2024

To go along with some more asset optimizations... are the following updates.

  • Fixed inedible mushrooms vanishing
  • Fixed water splash fx not turning off when going down elevator
  • Fixed cook pot not being grabbable anymore
  • Fixed WAM machine to no longer allow stepping up onto it when leaning over it
  • Added SFX to DropBridge busting boards
  • Changed some WAM machine meshes
  • Changed the CCTV monitors in Gramps Room to only display video when player is near AND looking towards the screen.
  • Changed the Pirate Scope to activate when held, instead of proximity

