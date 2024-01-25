Quality of Life Update 0.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13265761 · Last edited 25 January 2024 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy

This update has a lot of minor improvements and bugfixes.

Changelog:

Added bgm for flooded city.

Added log list to Pai's help

Added crafting limits

Added cancel button on assembler that gives raw materials back

Laser drill can now kill bats instead of the fabricator (which was tougher/unintuitive)

Splitters will now rotate to distribute evenly between structures with the same priority.

Splitters will now prioritize generators and factories that have less of the required material (to try to keep them all balanced).

Fixed Worker Bots

NPCs can now take items from bunkers if needed at workplace

Storehouse can manually request items from other storehouses.

Added click and drag for belts, drains, cables, ladder, painter

Fixed Friend Locator if you never get the Cryopod Locator quest.

On death, if you hit reload, it will restore health and oxygen (to avoid endless death loops).

Increased defense and damage of turrets (player built and enemy)

Made it easier to shove NPCs around

chests can have priority set like storehouse, but defaults to low

Friend shows quest indicator and has increased health, making it less likely to kill it by accident

Assembler on update stays on selected item

Crafting structures now show the required item count below the item (so it doesn't overlap the inventory count).

Added down arrow on buttons that change recipes/fuel

survivors get +1 max on their starting skill, so they can reach level 5

Structures now show how long things take to produce

Changed deep cave generation - new games will start with more caverns, and bats cannot spawn near start.

Shift+click for factories put extra resources into the empty slots.

Enemy subs no longer start spawning until you reach the surface, and they cannot attack you out of water

None of these changes are major, but combined they add up to a decent sized update, and hopefully they make the game experience smoother and more polished.

Look forward to future updates!