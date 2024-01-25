Quality of Life Update 0.2.4

This update has a lot of minor improvements and bugfixes.
Changelog:
- Added bgm for flooded city.
- Added log list to Pai's help
- Added crafting limits
- Added cancel button on assembler that gives raw materials back
- Laser drill can now kill bats instead of the fabricator (which was tougher/unintuitive)
- Splitters will now rotate to distribute evenly between structures with the same priority.
- Splitters will now prioritize generators and factories that have less of the required material (to try to keep them all balanced).
- Fixed Worker Bots
- NPCs can now take items from bunkers if needed at workplace
- Storehouse can manually request items from other storehouses.
- Added click and drag for belts, drains, cables, ladder, painter
- Fixed Friend Locator if you never get the Cryopod Locator quest.
- On death, if you hit reload, it will restore health and oxygen (to avoid endless death loops).
- Increased defense and damage of turrets (player built and enemy)
- Made it easier to shove NPCs around
- chests can have priority set like storehouse, but defaults to low
- Friend shows quest indicator and has increased health, making it less likely to kill it by accident
- Assembler on update stays on selected item
- Crafting structures now show the required item count below the item (so it doesn't overlap the inventory count).
- Added down arrow on buttons that change recipes/fuel
- survivors get +1 max on their starting skill, so they can reach level 5
- Structures now show how long things take to produce
- Changed deep cave generation - new games will start with more caverns, and bats cannot spawn near start.
- Shift+click for factories put extra resources into the empty slots.
- Enemy subs no longer start spawning until you reach the surface, and they cannot attack you out of water
None of these changes are major, but combined they add up to a decent sized update, and hopefully they make the game experience smoother and more polished.
Look forward to future updates!
Changed files in this update