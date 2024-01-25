 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Party Animals update for 25 January 2024

Patch Notes 1.4.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13265760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
**New Features

**

  • "Winter Cabin" map remake: Added Paws card game and a jukebox
  • Friend Pass
  • Added a message box to display all in game chats, allowing players to send messages after death
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the occasional issue of fighter jet disappearing in the "Broken Arrow" map
  • Fixed the issue in the Party Animals store where Dracula Levi and Fire Samurai Hachi could not be gifted
  • Fixed the issue where in "Ice Breaker", occasionally characters will die immediately after spawn
**Optimizations

**

  • Added Traditional Chinese voiceover for the tutorial level
  • The achievement "Justice Rains From Above" now supports knocking out players by falling on them from a height using body weight
  • In the character selection screen before the game starts, players from the same team will now be centrally displayed on the screen
  • Optimized the "Wind Tunnel" map mechanism to reduce the possibility of players passively avoiding combat
  • The daily level-up limit after reaching level 100 has been adjusted from 2 levels to 3 levels.
  • Removed controller vibration during instant replay in all ball games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1260321 Depot 1260321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link