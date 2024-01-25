Patch Notes 1.4.0.0

**New Features
- "Winter Cabin" map remake: Added Paws card game and a jukebox
- Friend Pass
- Added a message box to display all in game chats, allowing players to send messages after death
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the occasional issue of fighter jet disappearing in the "Broken Arrow" map
- Fixed the issue in the Party Animals store where Dracula Levi and Fire Samurai Hachi could not be gifted
- Fixed the issue where in "Ice Breaker", occasionally characters will die immediately after spawn
**Optimizations
- Added Traditional Chinese voiceover for the tutorial level
- The achievement "Justice Rains From Above" now supports knocking out players by falling on them from a height using body weight
- In the character selection screen before the game starts, players from the same team will now be centrally displayed on the screen
- Optimized the "Wind Tunnel" map mechanism to reduce the possibility of players passively avoiding combat
- The daily level-up limit after reaching level 100 has been adjusted from 2 levels to 3 levels.
- Removed controller vibration during instant replay in all ball games
