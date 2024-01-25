GHPC Update 20240124

Share · View all patches · Build 13265620 · Last edited 25 January 2024 – 01:19:15 UTC by Wendy

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20240124.

This is a regular update, introducing new features, adjustments, and bug fixes.

We've got plenty more in the works for GHPC! As always, you can get additional info by visiting our Discord server and YouTube channel. Links are on the GHPC website.

NEW VEHICLE

Release of T-64A obr. 1981 tank for Soviet forces

Notable characteristics:

125mm smoothbore cannon firing the latest in Soviet ammunition (3BM32 "Vant" APFSDS)

TPD-2-49 gunner's sight with split image coincidence rangefinder

Late model composite turret with "ultraporcelain" ball array in cast steel

Composite hull with steel-textolite sandwich

"MZ" carousel autoloader with vertical charges and bi-directional seeking

Opposed piston diesel engine

3BM32 will frontally defeat the M1IP turret within around 800 meters, and it will defeat the M1 turret at up to double that distance



Above: The T-64A's optical coincidence rangefinder in action, showing a target while using an improper range setting (left) and proper range setting (right)

MAJOR FEATURES AND ADDITIONS

Preliminary launch of Soviet Army GSFG with Soviet marked vehicle variants ( there are more Soviet vehicles still in production and they will be added in the future! )

) Russian crew voices added for Soviet Army vehicles

Russian crews give target alerts using "hull compass" system, a 60-unit circle with "30" at hull front

3 new instant action missions featuring Soviet T-64A and BMP-2

T-64A training mission

Soviet Army now appears as red team in 50% of campaign missions

On-call artillery smoke shells are now available in many missions

Crew AI now attempts to relay spotting reports to HQ, and HQ relays them to platoons in turn (dependent on transmission delays, the crew remaining alive, and the radio being operational)

In-game tactical map now displays recent spotting reports and self-reports from friendly units

Exhaust effects on all vehicles have been overhauled to look more realistic

The restocking system now allows you to choose a specific ammo type or pull all types like before

While restocking, you can no longer instantly return to fighting positions - your crew must finish handling the current round

MISC. CHANGES

Modified field of view on most vehicle gunsights to match their real-world equivalents

Added ammunition data for 125mm APFSDS 3BM22 "Zakolka"

Added models for 3BM32 and 3BM22, which can both exclusively be carried in Soviet Army tanks (not East German)

Soviet forces' ammo selection can now degrade with logistics losses: from 3BM32 to 3BM22 to 3BM15

Additional aircraft types are now available for CAS calls

Added Soviet variant of Mi-24 armed with 9M114 "Kokon" ATGMs

Tactical marker symbols added for Soviet Army vehicles (these are synced for vehicles per mission)

M2 Bradley now has unit markings

Power loss from fire is now delayed until the fire has burned for some time or an explosion occurs

Fire in the compartment now triggers an explicit alert on the damage HUD to avoid confusion

Large fires from aircraft crashes now block AI sight lines

Various visual effects have been improved and optimized

Parked vehicle props in the main menu scene are now updated to match the full vehicle models

Mission designer can now detect and/or force a vehicle change

Overhauled the crew voice system for optimization and better audio control

Slightly increased T-64A's maximum AI aim time due to optical rangefinder

Refreshed some textures on T-64A

Added names to credits

FIXES

Updated pathing in several missions to fix issues that prevented completion

Fixed AI drivers of wheeled vehicles getting confused and turning in circles

Fixed AI drivers reversing into battle in some situations

Fixed AI drivers driving in a sweeping zigzag pattern while trying to follow a formation

Fixed CAS button not working in certain situations

Optics with animated range adjustment no longer wait until the player enters optic view to begin adjusting

T-72 laser aiming mark will no longer stay hidden if the player exits optic view while it's in cooldown

Fixed vehicles jittering around at low speeds on certain ground types

AI crews on vehicles equipped with thermal optics are no longer blinded by regular smoke obscuration (they will continue to be blinded by special compositions such as white phosphorous smoke shells)

T-55A now has its engine smoke system

AI crews will no longer elevate their weapons at odd angles while idly scanning for targets

Gunner will no longer say "cease fire" after every shot when calling his own shots while the commander is incapacitated

Fixed GST marker lamps and convoy number lamp on T-64A

Fixed a bug that could reset volume sliders

Fixed BMP-1P and BMP-2 not scorching properly when burned

Fixed issues with pre-destroyed vehicle wrecks

Fixed some mission triggers not working properly

Firing smoke grenades while in free cam will no longer launch all grenades at once

Fixed an issue where AI teammates using their rangefinders could cause glitches in the player's rangefinder

Fixed a bug that could cause rangefinder elements to be visible from outside the optic

Fixed a large number of script stability issues

Thanks for playing!