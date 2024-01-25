Spell Disk 0.8.0 Compendium Update

Added Compendium feature to the main menu, which can be accessible in the main menu. You can use the compendium to view all discovered weapons, items, and enemies along with some of their statistics.

Added a feature to keep track of which items were used to defeat the Dungeon Architect starting from 0.8 versions.

Improved controller-based inventory and some menu navigation controls. Adjusted sensitivity and repeat timing for directional navigation, addressing discomfort when using a stick for inventory or menu options.

Fixed a freeze bug that sometimes occurred when using the Ice Throw spell. In rare cases, the ice throw spell (one of the new spells) could be generated inside walls or above pits when items are linked in a certain order. In the event of this error, the game attempts to find the nearest floor area. When it can't, it causes the game to freeze. A safety measure has been implemented to prevent such cases.

Corrected setting menu buttons with incorrect navigation wiring to other buttons.

Divided the creation and finished call of the Axe's charge attack throughout its duration.

Fixed a typo in the overkill disk description.