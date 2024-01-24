Fixed the bug that caused the game to crash upon completing Chapter 2.
Fixed the bug that was causing the construction menu to become unresponsive on some occasions.
Other actions are now blocked while on text screens (for example, opening the inventory or menu while reading the introduction).
Summa Expeditionis Playtest update for 24 January 2024
New updated version available (0.0.66)
Fixed the bug that caused the game to crash upon completing Chapter 2.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update