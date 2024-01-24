 Skip to content

Summa Expeditionis Playtest update for 24 January 2024

New updated version available (0.0.66)

Share · View all patches · Build 13265290 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the bug that caused the game to crash upon completing Chapter 2.
Fixed the bug that was causing the construction menu to become unresponsive on some occasions.
Other actions are now blocked while on text screens (for example, opening the inventory or menu while reading the introduction).

