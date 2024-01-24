 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Extreme Evolution: Drive to Divinity update for 24 January 2024

Extreme Evolution: Drive to Divinity 1.05

Share · View all patches · Build 13265252 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Split the "Hide UI" option into two options: Hide UI which hides the hotkey bar and § display, and "Hide Target Icons" which hides the icons on pickups/etc. By enabling Hide UI but not not "Hide Target Icons," you can now play with just the icons but not the rest of the UI.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2111361 Depot 2111361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link