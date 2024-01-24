 Skip to content

Writeway update for 24 January 2024

What is new

24 January 2024 · Build 13265242

We've updated our app to make it easier to jump in and explore - when using our app you'll see three new options to get started. "My Shelf" is the place to view your books and start writing. "Discover" is the new way to find your perfect journal. "Vibe" is a totally redesigned area for setting up your own personal writing space - explore beautiful spots and bespoke music that make anywhere the perfect writing spot.

