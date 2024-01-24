Rec Room UPDATE - the "Too Much to Handles" edition

Share · View all patches · Build 13265218 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 23:46:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Improvements for Advanced Creation Mode

Add marquee selection to PC keyboard+mouse Advanced Creation Mode.

Shift+Click+Drag to select several objects.

Ctrl+Click+Drag to deselect several objects.

In Object Model / Rooms 2.0 rooms, only affect objects in the current scope tree.

Added invention details to ACM.

Adjusted ACM UI elements to fit within the side panel.

Fixed a bug where quickly creating shapes in ACM caused a crash.

Tool change SFX now plays when the Connect tool is selected.

All About Handles!

Added new chips that work on all handles: Handle Set Control Prompt and Handle Get Control Prompt.

Trigger Handle Set/Get Control Prompt chips that only worked on Trigger Handles are now deprecated.

Added new Handle-scope events: Handle On Pickup, Handle On Release. They can be used inside all handles' Object Boards.

Renamed and deprecated existing On Pickup and On Release events in Swing Handle (Beta), Gun Handle (Beta), and Trigger Handle.

In Beta, Play Handle Haptics chip now works with the Throw Handle.

Also in Beta, Gun Handle and Swing Handle now have the option to configure the primary action control label.

Gun Handle (beta) aim assist has been reworked for ease of use, and is on by default for non-VR platforms.

Updated watch wrist UI for accessing room chat in VR.

New "Adjust controller offsets" setting for VR to be able to fine-tune where their virtual hand is relative to their real-life controller.

Fixed avatars not showing up on load screens and new outfit thumbnails on Quest.

Testing some minor adjustments to the way some objects are held in VR.

UGC Released from beta

Animation Controller and most of its associated chips: Animation Get Speed, Animation Get Is Playing, Animation Pause, Animation Play, Animation Set Frame, Animation Set Speed, Animation Stop

All chips related to the Room Currency constant. The 'New' variants have been renamed, and the existing variants have been deprecated: Award Currency, Room Currency Constant, Get Balance

All State Machine chips: State Machine, State, State Constant, Go To State, Graph Get Is Active

Velocity Add (renamed from 'Velocity Add (New)', the existing chip has been deprecated.)

List Clear

Player Reset Name Color

Smooth Damp

Vector3 Clamp Magnitude, Vector3 Closest Point On Plane, Vector3 Move Towards, Vector3 Project, Vector3 Project On Plane

UGC Beta

New UGC Beta chips: Instance Get Lifetime, Player Get Is Room Contributor, Modulo (the existing Modulo chip has been renamed to 'Remainder'), Get HUD Enabled, Gun Handle Get Continuous Fire, Gun Handle Set Continuous Fire, Player Get Players In Radio Channel, Instance Get Is Multi-Instance Event, Parse Time, Equip Share Camera, Share Camera Get Is Spawned, Inventory Item Get Image, Get Inventory Item From Name

New Player-scope events fired within Player Logic Board: Player Share Camera Spawned and Player Share Camera Despawned.

Show UGC Banner notification chips now available.

Added an additional Image output port on Inventory Item Get Definition chip.

Deprecating beta chip PlayerGetNormalizedSteeringSpeed. You can use the new PlayerGetSteeringSpeed in combination with PlayerGetWalkSpeed to calculate this value if it is needed moving forward.

Rooms 2.0

The Voice Rolloff Distance player property can now be locally overridden. This lets you build systems where, for example, players on the same team can hear each other from far away, but players on opposing teams can't. Added Player Override Voice Rolloff Distance and Player Clear Voice Rolloff Distance Override chips to let you do this!

player property can now be locally overridden. This lets you build systems where, for example, players on the same team can hear each other from far away, but players on opposing teams can't. Added and chips to let you do this! Go To Room chip is now available.

chip is now available. Added limited support for inventions. Creators should now be able to create inventions in Rooms 2. Rooms 2 inventions cannot yet be published.

Touchpad is now supported in Rooms 2.

Trigger Volume is now supported in Rooms 2, and can filter players by player tag.

Gun Handle is now available in Rooms 2.

Collision Detection Volumes now output the root object hit when hitting an object in a hierarchy. (Unfortunately, it's probably still listed as "Container" instead of by name.)

A number of bugs have been fixed around Object Board positioning, especially the way they jump around after reparenting.

Rewards and Room HUD now support Inventory Items.

VR support has been added for Inventory Item Equipment Slots. Find them on the inside of one of your wrists, with room chat on the other.

Added quick-access gamepad controls for Inventory Item Equipment Slots.

Added visibility settings to Room Inventory Items for more control over what gets displayed in the Room Inventory.

Custom CV2 Locomotion is now enabled in Rooms 2. This allows you to modify locomotion via a default graph of new events and chips that spawn inside new Player Definition Boards. NOTE: In rooms with existing Player Definition Boards, you'll need to use the "Spawn Default Locomotion Chips" button in the config menu to bring your room up to date.

Custom CV2 footstep is also enabled in Rooms 2. Like locomotion, you can spawn a default audio graph from the Player Definition Board config menu. This graph implements our standard footstep audio in CV2, and then modify that graph to implement your own custom footstep behaviors.

General Improvements

Data table room saves will now be set as the active save in unpublished rooms.

Data table chips can more reliably import data from external spreadsheet programs. They now accept commas, quotes, and newline characters.

Click-drag operation for recoloring is now supported outside shape containers.

Reduced how long there's a black screen at the start of \^Orientation.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where saving while attempting to switch rooms would cancel the room switch after saving.

Fixed the bug that Voice Volume is always 100% upon login, even if shown otherwise.

Fixed projectiles fired from Projectile Launchers inherit the velocity of the launcher.

Items locked with keys will now start unlocked in a cloned version of the room.

Fixed an issue where walking too close to the community board would start scrolling the UI instead of continuing to walk.

Fixed an issue where, when using art canvas or Touch Pad components while flying, you could still steer your avatar body around while having the main camera fixed in place.

Fixed a bug causing the interacting player to freeze (even after swapping rooms) if they are interacting with a Touchpad component when someone else deletes the Touch Pad.

Fixed a bug where closing the Maker Pen menu would clear your selection when the Create tool was active.

Players no longer get stuck with an unusable Maker Pen after canceling the Create Invention flow at the camera stage.

Fixed a bug that could cause child objects and circuit boards to be visible at room level after a user drops their Maker Pen while editing into a container.

Fixed the search path for Dialog UI chips.

Navigating to the Config menu after selecting a circuit bus chip will now correctly display the Config settings for the containing board.

Fixed a bug that prevented circuit boards containing studio function chips from being copied in one room and pasted into another room.

Fixed an issue that caused tags not to be added to the Respawn Point V2 component.

Fixed a bug that could cause the port types inside boards not to update properly.

Fixed an issue that could cause the CV1 spawner chip to move to an incorrect location.

Fixed slanted quotation marks (like those on iOS) showing as asterisks in Room Chat, and not showing up at all on the UGC Text Component.

Use the "Test Suboom" button now to test your room locally without having to wait on a cloud build. It's now easier to upload and save your work to Rec.net as many times as you want, and then later go back and choose which saves to actually build.

Added a download button to each room save in the room save list.

Made it easier to find the Room Save Inspector, which lets you build any unbuilt save and tells you the in-game download sizes of your room on different platforms.

Check out an early version of 'Performance Explorer' -a new tool that will help you identify & solve performance issues with your room. In this first version, see the overall triangle counts of your room, as well as details of the lights & cameras.

Room Tags are changing and with that the RRStudio room settings are updated to match!

Added RecRoomStudioRecNetImage component which can be used to display images on Rec Room Studio objects.

State Machine, State, and Player Definition Board chips can now be opened in the Circuits Editor.

You can now double-click on a Circuits object (chips, object boards, circuit boards) in the Hierarchy window to open those items in the Circuit Editor window. You can also use an arrow on the right side of the Hierarchy to view the contents of those boards in the Circuit Editor window.

Memory Explorer has a new tab for Circuits node data.

Dramatically reduced loading time for rooms with many Maker Pen shapes.

Rec Room Studio Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the 'Fix Me' option would show on materials validation errors that don't have an available upgrader.

It's been a sore spot that having multiple RecRoomObject components within your prefabs makes them explode when put in a room. Luckily that should be fixed! You can have prefabs that include objects with the RecRoomObject on them. Note that any Circuits from those nested objects won't be included.

on them. Note that any Circuits from those nested objects won't be included. Fix a common cause & another potential source of 'RecRoomObject was destroyed' errors.

Fixed a bug causing uploads to fail when the Assets/RecRoomStudio folder is deleted.

folder is deleted. Loading Studio Function Chips that reference a Studio Function that is no longer defined in the room no longer throws an exception.

Fixed a bug that could cause some rooms to take a long time to load, and produced an error message when they finally finished loading.

Fix a minor bug that prevented editing Studio Functions on a newly-created Rec Room Object component.

Fixed a bug that prevented undoing the placement of new props into the Maker Pen Scene.

Fixed an issue with undoing and redoing changes to the position or rotation of an object that contains an Object Board.

Fixed up some UI bugs with the Rec Room Studio Room Creator Chat and Circuit Palette windows. Now it's easier to send messages to fellow-creators who are in the room in-game.

Rooms 2.0 in RRStudio fixes:

Renaming a Container will now rename its Object Board (and vice versa).

It's now possible to adjust the scale of containers and have their children scale correctly. (Be careful not to let your container's scale reach 0. We still have a bug in that case.)

It should now be possible to adjust the non-uniform scale of shapes and other deformable objects and see them scale correctly.

Fixed a bug that produced an error message in the console when a creator attempted to place an unsupported UGC object in a Rooms 2.0 room.

