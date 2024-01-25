Early Access Content Pack 29: MegaDungeon Expansion

Greetings Everyone!

We are kicking off the new year with a small pack of assets before getting stuck into the next larger sets. Since the MegaDungeon was released, we’ve been watching your feedback (and your amazing builds!), and these are some pieces derived from that feedback. This pack features the following new assets:

Stone demon face with open mouth prop

Iron Maiden prop (Openable)

x4 window variations of the straight, diagonal, corner, and curved corner walls

x4 tower stair sets oriented in the opposite direction

Cave-in prop

We've also tweaked the Dungeon Cellar tileset textures to revert back to a more desaturated stone color and reintroduced more of the mold.

As always, keep the feedback coming. For now, we're going to shift our focus away from the darkness below and look to the stars as we begin construction of the MegaSector!

Thank you, once again, for your continued support of the project!