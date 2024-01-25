Enemies added
Added lighting of NPCs and enemies
Added constructor functions
New location "Casino" added
Added new NPCs
Bug fixes
Improved trees
Deserted "Firefly Islands": Chronicles update for 25 January 2024
AddonCasino
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Enemies added
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2539281 Depot 2539281
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update