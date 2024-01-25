 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deserted "Firefly Islands": Chronicles update for 25 January 2024

AddonCasino

Share · View all patches · Build 13264932 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enemies added
Added lighting of NPCs and enemies
Added constructor functions
New location "Casino" added
Added new NPCs
Bug fixes
Improved trees

Changed files in this update

Depot 2539281 Depot 2539281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link