⚠️Working on an update⚠️

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

I'm Artur, a developer💻 of the ❄️Snow Plowing Simulator - First Snow❄️ and a main game.

💪Firstly I want to thank everyone for taking the time to check my beloved game. I appreciate it.

😢Secondly, I want to apologize for all the problems you are getting. Bugs, crashes, etc🐞. Well, it's a prologue but I know it should be better... and I am working day and night now to make it so you will have joy and relax while plowing the snow.

Now let's move to the main point of this announcement❗️

Work on the patch is in progress! Tomorrow in the middle of the day the first patch should be available!

You will find:

✅ Added option to disable sickness and drop calories for those who want to chill

✅ Added option to disable popups because some players have been taking them badly! Now you can choose whether you want to see them or immediately have them hide and be available under the information keys

😍Thanks to you we found out that the game mode in the settings is badly saved. we are just finishing fixing it.

Immediately everything goes to test if everything works and you will get a patch tomorrow!

I've wanted just to ask you all to give me a leap of faith and I WILL DELIVER! If you have a bug/crash/glitch please write to me on

➡️ Steam

➡️ Discord https://discord.gg/YBVMXVCEAN or

➡️ email me at arturhalaczkiewicz@gmail.com

(the fastest would be discord).

I really can't help if I do not know what was the problem.

All the best

Your dev.