Darkest Dungeon® II update for 24 January 2024

Darkest Dungeon II is an IGF Finalist!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We are proud to announce that Darkest Dungeon II is an IGF 2024 finalist in the Excellence in Visual Art category. It is an honour to be nominated alongside so many incredible titles.

You can see the full list of nominees here: https://igf.com/finalists-and-winners

This nomination also means we’re up for the IGF Audience Award.

Fans are able to pick their favourite IGF nominee. All IGF finalists are eligible. If you want to support Darkest Dungeon II, you can vote for us here: https://informa-tech.formstack.com/forms/26th_annual_independent_games_festival_audience_award

Voting closes January 31st!

