Update Version 0.3.9.3

New: Tiedown system

The first batch of binding effects has been added to the binding system: melee, long-range, quantum, firearms, lasers, healing, assistance, legend, chain, separation

"First Aid Technique" adjustment: When the health value is below 50%, 2 health points will be restored each time the health value is regenerated. The adjustment is: When the health value is below 50%, the health value will be doubled!

Burn basic damage reduced to 1+50% quantum damage

Fix the bug where the number of units displayed incorrectly during game clearance

There have been many changes in the current version, and there may be many bugs. Please feel free to provide feedback

Tip: Due to data reconstruction in the game, reading old battle archives may result in some invalid battle data. Restarting the battle can fix this issue! “