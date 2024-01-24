 Skip to content

星际意志 Playtest update for 24 January 2024

Update Version 0.3.9.3

Build 13264874 · Last edited by Wendy

New: Tiedown system
The first batch of binding effects has been added to the binding system: melee, long-range, quantum, firearms, lasers, healing, assistance, legend, chain, separation
"First Aid Technique" adjustment: When the health value is below 50%, 2 health points will be restored each time the health value is regenerated. The adjustment is: When the health value is below 50%, the health value will be doubled!
Burn basic damage reduced to 1+50% quantum damage
Fix the bug where the number of units displayed incorrectly during game clearance
There have been many changes in the current version, and there may be many bugs. Please feel free to provide feedback
Tip: Due to data reconstruction in the game, reading old battle archives may result in some invalid battle data. Restarting the battle can fix this issue! “

