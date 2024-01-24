Release 0.3.11

Wow! This is a massive update, we have been testing it for a few days to hopefully to shack most of the bugs, and prevent saves from being lost. Where to start? TLDR; Warp has returned & Location Tooltip System has had a rendering overhaul. Starstream drive are now active again. We have a few star systems to visit. However, we are working to expand this, and even make it moddable content.

Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

Saving & Loading

Saves are now ordered by timestamp descending

More Data is displayed to ensure the correct captain is loaded

New Game Intro has been modified a bit to provide more information

Ships now have wake particles

The display is not as dynamic as we would like, but it is a good starting point

Floating Location Tooltips

Location mouse-over popup being moved from a world object to a UI element

Now scales as the captain utilizes the zoom function

We are working on doing the same thing with the Location Labels as well

Plaza has been made available in some locations

Barbershop allows captains to change their portrait image

Market Panel

Right Click now allows an item to be marked / unmarked

Shipyard Updates

Upgrades Section renamed to Outfitter

More Gadgets

Ships with Starstream Drives are labeled

Infopedia

Now has ships in the search

We are continuing to expand this

New Economy Type added - Outpost

Sounds

More buttons have sound effects

More sound effects

More options in the random name system

More tooltips

Removed more duplicate data from save files

Balance

Added a few new Market Items

A few Gadgets had there cost adjusted

Buffed Ability Slow Burn to allow for a rework

Adjusted the default items per economy type to allow for more unique setups

Added Stockpiles to markets to adjust the generation of the higher tier items (players importing the required base materials would allow for more of that item to be generated capped at the markets production limit)

This is a good start but will require more tweaks

We will be monitoring the weight of this and adjusting

Bugs

Fixed an issue with the game logo

Agents can now have access to all 50+ portraits

Removed a pair of money and mission exploits

Afterburner Direct I Gadgets are now available again

Stacking multiple Gadgets now have their effects stacked, correctly

Future Work