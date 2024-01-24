Release 0.3.11

Wow! This is a massive update, we have been testing it for a few days to hopefully to shack most of the bugs, and prevent saves from being lost. Where to start? TLDR; Warp has returned & Location Tooltip System has had a rendering overhaul. Starstream drive are now active again. We have a few star systems to visit. However, we are working to expand this, and even make it moddable content.
Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.
Updates
- Saving & Loading
- Saves are now ordered by timestamp descending
- More Data is displayed to ensure the correct captain is loaded
- New Game Intro has been modified a bit to provide more information
- Ships now have wake particles
- The display is not as dynamic as we would like, but it is a good starting point
- Floating Location Tooltips
- Location mouse-over popup being moved from a world object to a UI element
- Now scales as the captain utilizes the zoom function
- We are working on doing the same thing with the Location Labels as well
- Plaza has been made available in some locations
- Barbershop allows captains to change their portrait image
- Market Panel
- Right Click now allows an item to be marked / unmarked
- Shipyard Updates
- Upgrades Section renamed to Outfitter
- More Gadgets
- Ships with Starstream Drives are labeled
- Infopedia
- Now has ships in the search
- We are continuing to expand this
- New Economy Type added - Outpost
- Sounds
- More buttons have sound effects
- More sound effects
- More options in the random name system
- More tooltips
- Removed more duplicate data from save files
Balance
- Added a few new Market Items
- A few Gadgets had there cost adjusted
- Buffed Ability Slow Burn to allow for a rework
- Adjusted the default items per economy type to allow for more unique setups
- Added Stockpiles to markets to adjust the generation of the higher tier items (players importing the required base materials would allow for more of that item to be generated capped at the markets production limit)
- This is a good start but will require more tweaks
- We will be monitoring the weight of this and adjusting
Bugs
- Fixed an issue with the game logo
- Agents can now have access to all 50+ portraits
- Removed a pair of money and mission exploits
- Afterburner Direct I Gadgets are now available again
- Stacking multiple Gadgets now have their effects stacked, correctly
Future Work
- Galaxy Map is being moved to a moddable design
- Revisiting the Location Graphics (this includes the docked and undocked images)
- Gravity-well Map is being review for a new round of testing
- Job Board got some love, but not ready to release
