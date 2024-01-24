Added new Audio Sample Rate dropdown for selecting the microphone recording frequency of exported audio clips:
Mocap Fusion [ VR ] Playtest update for 24 January 2024
Update for audio settings
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Mocap Fusion [ VR ] Playtest Content Depot 1858671
Changed files in this update