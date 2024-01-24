 Skip to content

Mineko's Night Market update for 24 January 2024

Build V0.8.2.8 (PC/OSX)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed player icon sometimes disappearing on the Bus Stop Map UI, Bus Map sometimes becoming inactive
  • Disable cat/hairball interactions during Metal Rock minigame
  • Temple Apprentice at Nikko Temple accepts normal/perfect, not just perfect
  • Updated Camera fade-in checker (updated action for porting team to address ramen shop bug on consoles)
  • Tool Shop reopens after ??? quest (to address issue where some players missed buying a particular tool)
  • Reset Sneak mode on player switch (addresses bug of Mineko being in half sneak mode during some player switch scenarios)
  • Added missing "¿¡" characters to font

