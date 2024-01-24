- Fixed player icon sometimes disappearing on the Bus Stop Map UI, Bus Map sometimes becoming inactive
- Disable cat/hairball interactions during Metal Rock minigame
- Temple Apprentice at Nikko Temple accepts normal/perfect, not just perfect
- Updated Camera fade-in checker (updated action for porting team to address ramen shop bug on consoles)
- Tool Shop reopens after ??? quest (to address issue where some players missed buying a particular tool)
- Reset Sneak mode on player switch (addresses bug of Mineko being in half sneak mode during some player switch scenarios)
- Added missing "¿¡" characters to font
Mineko's Night Market update for 24 January 2024
Build V0.8.2.8 (PC/OSX)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 762941 Depot 762941
- Loading history…
Depot 762942 Depot 762942
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update