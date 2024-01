Share · View all patches · Build 13264716 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 23:09:24 UTC by Wendy

In this patch, the following important things have happened:

-"Bark of doom" is now just called "bark".

The (ugly) confuse state animation has been reworked.

-Conspiracy bird has received a face portrait in dialogue.

Thanks also to everyone who bought the game! Feel free to write a review when you've completed the game! :D

//Måns