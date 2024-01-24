 Skip to content

The Last Explorer Playtest update for 24 January 2024

V2.10 Guide

Share · View all patches · Build 13264659 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Added "Guide' tab to the game menu
• Fixed bug where creatures moved while sleeping
• Fixed bug with unlocking camera effects

