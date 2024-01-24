LION Update 0.4.1

Good day to all, The New Year Has Begun and I’m preparing several updates with tons of new content, this one right here is one focused on Bug Fixing and Adjustment, I will be realizing several, this month.

First Virtual shadow maps have been enabling which should boost performance on the game. also improving shadow quality

Fixes several errors regarding some enemies getting stuck with their attacks

also, the Target Selection has been improved to command children to hit specific parts of Bigger bosses.

Projectiles can also track specific parts of Bug Bosses Now

the cinematics now spawn a fade out screen when skipping them and now can only be skipped by pressing the B button or Scape.

The Colossy boss fight has been improved and enhanced, Now is possessed 3 new attacks to be aware of.

The rock Launch

Directional Hand Smash

And Directional Dodge

The Uro Knight also has 2 new Moves,

The vertical Slash, a Breaker small area attack

the Power Shield, that creates a barrier that blocks all incoming projectiles

Fixed the Swimming triggering when entering water masses

The Double Jump upgrade has been moved to a physical Upgrade and is placed in an area in construction known as the Echo Caverns, This Cavern entrance is located where Victorialem is Obtained, by Hitting the switch next to her.

I will be constantly Updating the Game this month before preparing a new Content Upgrade with new Enemies and Zones for the early access, I will also share progress on the core game world that is being mapped out.

Until Then Have all a great Day.