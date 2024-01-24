Patch Notes: 2 New Jobs

Share · View all patches · Build 13264618 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 23:09:20 UTC by Wendy

I just pushed a small update with one content update and a few optimizations. Here's what's new:

2 New Jobs - 2 new jobs are in the list and may appear when accepting jobs from the merchants. Jobs are chosen at random, so you may or may not see them right away. (They are for bugs in the Beach biome.)

Steam Deck optimizations - On Steam Deck you can now see the full width of the Insectarium when in Build Mode. I adjusted the cameras a bit in the other scenes for Steam Deck's resolution as well.

Other optimizations - Some small changes in the code that are probably not noticeable, but I try to do a little optimization where I can whenever I push an update!

Any questions/feedback you have, feel free to post in Steam Discussions and/or on our Discord server. Thank you for playing! <3