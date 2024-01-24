 Skip to content

Pool Cleaning Simulator update for 24 January 2024

---V1.4.0.1---

Hello, we come to you with a small patch:

  1. Fixed jacuzzi issues in the Aquapark mission
  2. We fixed problems where sometimes it was impossible to pour or drain water from the pool.
  3. Fixed issues with pouring potions from a metal bucket in the Hotel 2 mission
  4. We have improved the collision between garbage and garbage cans
  5. Fixed issues with the pinpad causing things to disappear in your hands
  6. Fixed a small computer issue in the space duck mission
  7. Fixed the issue with food disappearing in the space duck mission

