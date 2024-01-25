UPDATE VERSION 0.50094

ATTENTION
- The camera look sensitivity setting range has been changed and the sensitivity will be set to 1 after applying this update. Please reset the setting.
Fixes
- Improved the behavior of the camera look rotate when using the gamepad.
- Fixed the initial position of the scrollbar when opening the tournament list or the mission list when using the gamepad.
- Changed shadow rendering specifications to improve performance.
- Fixed the display layer of manufacturer logos in the store.
Thank you for your support.
