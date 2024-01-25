Visual Update Now Live

You asked for it, here it is :)

Today we're celebrating the 1 year anniversary of Brick Odyssey release with a graphic overhaul. To mark this special occasion, we also wanted to offer a 20% discount on the game.

Special thanks to Pixuso, the artist behind all the new art, don't hesitate to join the Brick Odyssey Discord Server to let him know how much you like the new look!

We hope you appreciate all the improvements, the updates also comes with a few fixes and balance changes (complete patch note below).

Also note that the previous version will remain accessible in a Nostalgia Branch, in case some of you ever get curious to compare the old esthetic to the new one. (Can be accessed through Steam Beta Participation menu)

What's next?

In the coming days we're going to look closely at all the feedback and bugs or balance issues that might require some adjustments.

We have a few concept ideas for possible new content/heroes in the future (design challenge: how would you transcribe the typical Druid or Necromancer mechanics to a brick-breaking gameplay? It's okay if you have no idea, because we do ;)) but first we need to assess the reception of the visual update before making big decisions about where to direct our attention next.

Thanks everyone for supporting the game, you made this update possible :)

Complete Patch Notes:

Complete overhaul of the visuals

New Ranger relic replacing the Composite Bow: Practice Target - A moving target appears at the top of the board, hitting it with arrows increase damage by 1 for the duration of the fight.

Ranger projectile speed increased from 6 to 7

5 coin bricks will now spawn in every fight, they grant 2 gold when destroyed.

An extra coin brick will spawn after reaching world 2 & 3

Post-fight gold gains slightly reduced in consequence

Gold gained by selling a chest reduced from 50 to 40

Cost of buying relics in shops reduced by 10-16 gold

Added a dps meter, displaying your average dps during the previous 5 second

Added Post-fight combat report

Ancient Turtle: The Turtle special brick now changes the turtle state, focring it in or out of cover. (Prevents a possible stuck issue and slightly changes the dynamic of the fight)

Slightly changed the central bricks in the soul-eater fight to prevent the soulball getting stuck there

Slightly reduced the hp of Worlds 2 & 3 normal enemies

Rocket bricks spawns reduced from 5 rockets to 4

Added a new mysterious swamp event

Rainbow in a Bottle relic removed for now

Reduced Powder Keg speed boost to multiballs

Fixed incorrect amount of gold showing up after a fight in higher StormLevel

Improved projectile hitbox (queenbee)

Made corrections to the spanish localisation