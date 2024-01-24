 Skip to content

ArcRacer update for 24 January 2024

1.3 Track Editor Released

1.3 Track Editor Released

Build 13264355 · Last edited by Wendy

Changelog:

  • Courses now unlock in free race mode if any campaign race has been completed on them, regardless of whether a medal was earned.
  • Initial release of the track editor, available from the main menu.
  • Bugfixes

ArcRacer now features a track editor! Create your own tracks and help me beta test all the new systems race on them to your hearts content. Be aware, though, that there are still a handful of important features missing. Namely, proper keyboard + mouse bindings for the editor, and Steam Workshop support. Both of these improvements should be rolling out when they're good and ready.

Have fun! I'm looking forward to seeing what the community creates.

