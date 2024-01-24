Early v2.0.0

Hello everyone!

It's been a while since there's been an update on Shaper.

Of course, this wasn't due to a lack of will - I've been working hard for several months to bring you this update.

And there's a lot to talk about, so let's not waste any time!

As you can see, the game is now in version 2.0.0. Or rather, early 2.0.0.

What does this mean? Well, the update I'm proposing will destroy everything, and that's not a metaphor. A new save and load system is in place, which unfortunately means you'll have to say goodbye to previous dungeons. But I promise you, it's all for the best!

Numerous modifications have also been made to improve the quality of the game, both graphically and engine-wise. But be careful, because correcting problems can create new ones. That's why the game's version is in "early" 2.0.0, because I know there's still a lot to improve and correct, and I'm working on it every day.

Finally, to be totally transparent with you, the price of the game has changed to $10.99, to reflect the evolution of the game, both in terms of its quality and the titanic amount of work I've put into updating it.

Of course, this price change implies that the game's development continues and that future updates are to be expected!

Now that I've told you everything that's important, here's a summary of the game's changes for version 2:

Features:

It's now possible to merge two rooms together by opening the minimap, right clicking on rooms then middle click.

A brand new save/load system has been writter, much more flexible and consistent allowing me to add a lot of new entities without any pain!

New entities linking system. By middle clicking on an entity than middle clicking on another entity, you can link them together which can create particular interactions. Try this mechanic with many entities to learn how to create new situations inside your dungeons.

New crystal that can be activated using any projectile.

New decorations.

Added a pocket mirror which can be used to invert the position of the player with its clone.

Added a cracked door which can be destroyed using a bomb.

Added the Discord Rich Presence.

New world inside the adventure mode (dungeons of the adventure are work in progress but you can play a demo of the first world)

Rework of the look of many entities.

Refinement of the physics.

Door entries (editor item) rework.

Some UI layouts have been refined.

Bugs fix:

Fixed the rendering of many entities which was disappearing too early when the camera was doing a transition between two rooms.

Fixed the transition of the musics that was causing game crashed.

Fixed a bug that was not cancelling the dash and the bounce back (damage) of the player when he was teleported to another room.

If you want to give your feedback, feel free to do so by joining my discord server: https://discord.gg/ac5zTMEAbw

Remember that Shaper is a game I'm developing on my own, so it takes a lot of time and investment to improve the game.

I don't have the capacity to test every possible interaction in the game, so you may encounter unforeseen problems or even crashes.

To ensure the game's continuity, please report any bugs to me and I'll fix them as quickly as possible to make your gaming experience even better.

See you soon!

Almost Good Studio.