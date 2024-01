Share · View all patches · Build 13264159 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 22:09:34 UTC by Wendy

Includes:

-Fixed an issue with the grenades

-Added a dex penalty to body armour

-Added extra aim bonus to pistols and reduced aim bonus on rifles for balance

-Reduced confusion for bosses to half player strength

note: Some changes may not take affect until you've started a new game.