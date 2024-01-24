1/24/24 - MAJOR Chaos Chain Update 1.33.0

Chaos Chain

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED being able to access the PDA and companion dialogue hotkeys during the intro and character creation * FIXED amount text when Neko gives the player equipment in the beginning of the game to reflect the new amounts * FIXED some dialogue actions being the wrong text color * FIXED some dialogue typos * FIXED Spray Reaper Full Auto skill costing no AP * FIXED a few tileset pathing issues **Changes & Additions:** * Added new Steam Achievements * Updated the code handling the splash screen and warning screen regarding epilepsy - the warning screen will only show if no save file is present in the game folder * Rewrote and reworded several parts of the intro (It sounds a lot better and more "together" than it did before) * Added one extra line of blank space between each major section of text in the intro to allow more time for reading the previous section * You can now quickly bring up the save menu (Quicksave) by pressing "Q" and this will allow you to save if you have a memory chip (Works just like saving regularly) * Updated Controls scene with quicksave menu keymap info (Q) * Increased the size of area transfer diamonds to be more obvious * Neko's shop is no longer a one-stop shop for all types of weapons and ammo (I've modified the weapon seller lists quite a bit with this update) * Added "Heavenly Gift" repeatable side quest * Added Reservoir Station 16 interior area to The Slabs (The area is not currently used for anything but it will be) * Added Warehouse Alley new subdistrict (Connects Ashen Row and Crescent Strip similarly to Smugglers' Bend - this district doesn't have a ton of stuff yet but I will add more to it in the near future) * Added Smuggler Storage Unit interior area to Warehouse Alley (New weapon seller - go see what he has - new stuff on the menu!) * Added an additional optional way of completing the "Rats Nest" side quest (Spoiler: It involves a [spoiler]molotov[/spoiler]) * Updated The Slabs area with some redesigned buildings and some additional scenery * Added Smuggler character sprites * Updated list of possible danger / hostile names of character types in the environment to highlight in orange * Added Blowtorch exotic weapon (Can be used indefinitely as long as fuel is equipped, but isn't very powerful unless you use the special attack skill "Blowtorch Scorch" - increases damage and status effect chance but requires fuel to be consumed) * Added Flamethrower ordinance weapon (Light it up!) * Added Flamethrower animations, icon art, and default attack skill * Added Flamethrower Immolate special weapon skill * Added Blowtorch animations, icon art, and default attack skill * Added Blowtorch Scorch special weapon skill * Renamed Gasoline to Fuel * Low grade medical items have been doubled in loot drop chance for randomized containers * All guns and firearms in the game have been given designations in their name to make them stand out a bit more and feel more true to life * Added comments to several weapon descriptions * Added several new dialogues to existing characters * Added some new character graphics (Faces and sprites) for new unique characters * Added new flavor text to various locations for lore and world building purposes * Added sound effect feedback for opening and closing the world map * Cleaned up some icon art * Updated the active/inactive portrait overlay for the player character and companions * Improved shading surrounding the interface to look more transitional * Improved intro music fade between the soundtrack change * Added more "texture" to several wall surface tiles to make them stand out more * Added two new alternate title screen images with hue variations like the original * Added the new alternate images with variant resolutions to the Founder Pack DLC * Added new intro image 2 * Added new intro image 3 * Provoke now gives +150 initiative on use instead of only +5 (It didn't work sufficiently the way it was intended before) * Drone Medtech Treatment ability now heals 12 health instead of 18 (It was too overpowered for such a low cost of AP) * Drone Medtech Stabilize ability now revives for 15% health instead of 20% but now also recovers 5% Mettle * Chronic Illness Flaw no longer has x2 cost for condition healing, but has an extra 5% weakness against sickness and 5% reduced mettle (The x2 condition healing was a bit overkill in terms of difficulty) * Added some more NPC blockers to a few areas to help avoid frustrations * Added some more NPCs to a few areas * Updated several shop lists * Added unlockable titles PDA option * Added "Samaritan" unlockable title (Earn 15 Fame) * Added "Renegade" unlockable title (Earn 15 Infamy) * Added "Outlaw" unlockable title (Reach 5 Heat) * Added "Runner" default title (Usable by everyone by default) * Updated default title "?????" locked message with detailed info on how to use them (Example: "Trooper" is replaced by "Military Background Only" when it is unavailable to a certain character due to their chosen background) * Added more visual clutter decor to some areas * Added some more contrast to the font outline color to make the font "pop" a little more and look less like it's just blurry * Lowered the pitch of a couple of soundtracks that sounded too "happy" for Chaos Chain's intended theme and atmosphere * Improved movement/pathfinding on small/thin objects on the map * Added some new randomized background sound effects to both the indoor and outdoor lists * Significantly updated the world map image * Removed some bits of code here and there to optimize performance further * TONS of other misc tweaks and adjustments

