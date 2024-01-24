1/24/24 - MAJOR Chaos Chain Update 1.33.0

Chaos Chain
BETA Update 1.33.0 Changelog:
**Bug Fixes:**
* FIXED being able to access the PDA and companion dialogue hotkeys during the intro and character creation
* FIXED amount text when Neko gives the player equipment in the beginning of the game to reflect the new amounts
* FIXED some dialogue actions being the wrong text color
* FIXED some dialogue typos
* FIXED Spray Reaper Full Auto skill costing no AP
* FIXED a few tileset pathing issues
**Changes & Additions:**
* Added new Steam Achievements
* Updated the code handling the splash screen and warning screen regarding epilepsy - the warning screen will only show if no save file is present in the game folder
* Rewrote and reworded several parts of the intro (It sounds a lot better and more "together" than it did before)
* Added one extra line of blank space between each major section of text in the intro to allow more time for reading the previous section
* You can now quickly bring up the save menu (Quicksave) by pressing "Q" and this will allow you to save if you have a memory chip (Works just like saving regularly)
* Updated Controls scene with quicksave menu keymap info (Q)
* Increased the size of area transfer diamonds to be more obvious
* Neko's shop is no longer a one-stop shop for all types of weapons and ammo (I've modified the weapon seller lists quite a bit with this update)
* Added "Heavenly Gift" repeatable side quest
* Added Reservoir Station 16 interior area to The Slabs (The area is not currently used for anything but it will be)
* Added Warehouse Alley new subdistrict (Connects Ashen Row and Crescent Strip similarly to Smugglers' Bend - this district doesn't have a ton of stuff yet but I will add more to it in the near future)
* Added Smuggler Storage Unit interior area to Warehouse Alley (New weapon seller - go see what he has - new stuff on the menu!)
* Added an additional optional way of completing the "Rats Nest" side quest (Spoiler: It involves a [spoiler]molotov[/spoiler])
* Updated The Slabs area with some redesigned buildings and some additional scenery
* Added Smuggler character sprites
* Updated list of possible danger / hostile names of character types in the environment to highlight in orange
* Added Blowtorch exotic weapon (Can be used indefinitely as long as fuel is equipped, but isn't very powerful unless you use the special attack skill "Blowtorch Scorch" - increases damage and status effect chance but requires fuel to be consumed)
* Added Flamethrower ordinance weapon (Light it up!)
* Added Flamethrower animations, icon art, and default attack skill
* Added Flamethrower Immolate special weapon skill
* Added Blowtorch animations, icon art, and default attack skill
* Added Blowtorch Scorch special weapon skill
* Renamed Gasoline to Fuel
* Low grade medical items have been doubled in loot drop chance for randomized containers
* All guns and firearms in the game have been given designations in their name to make them stand out a bit more and feel more true to life
* Added comments to several weapon descriptions
* Added several new dialogues to existing characters
* Added some new character graphics (Faces and sprites) for new unique characters
* Added new flavor text to various locations for lore and world building purposes
* Added sound effect feedback for opening and closing the world map
* Cleaned up some icon art
* Updated the active/inactive portrait overlay for the player character and companions
* Improved shading surrounding the interface to look more transitional
* Improved intro music fade between the soundtrack change
* Added more "texture" to several wall surface tiles to make them stand out more
* Added two new alternate title screen images with hue variations like the original
* Added the new alternate images with variant resolutions to the Founder Pack DLC
* Added new intro image 2
* Added new intro image 3
* Provoke now gives +150 initiative on use instead of only +5 (It didn't work sufficiently the way it was intended before)
* Drone Medtech Treatment ability now heals 12 health instead of 18 (It was too overpowered for such a low cost of AP)
* Drone Medtech Stabilize ability now revives for 15% health instead of 20% but now also recovers 5% Mettle
* Chronic Illness Flaw no longer has x2 cost for condition healing, but has an extra 5% weakness against sickness and 5% reduced mettle (The x2 condition healing was a bit overkill in terms of difficulty)
* Added some more NPC blockers to a few areas to help avoid frustrations
* Added some more NPCs to a few areas
* Updated several shop lists
* Added unlockable titles PDA option
* Added "Samaritan" unlockable title (Earn 15 Fame)
* Added "Renegade" unlockable title (Earn 15 Infamy)
* Added "Outlaw" unlockable title (Reach 5 Heat)
* Added "Runner" default title (Usable by everyone by default)
* Updated default title "?????" locked message with detailed info on how to use them (Example: "Trooper" is replaced by "Military Background Only" when it is unavailable to a certain character due to their chosen background)
* Added more visual clutter decor to some areas
* Added some more contrast to the font outline color to make the font "pop" a little more and look less like it's just blurry
* Lowered the pitch of a couple of soundtracks that sounded too "happy" for Chaos Chain's intended theme and atmosphere
* Improved movement/pathfinding on small/thin objects on the map
* Added some new randomized background sound effects to both the indoor and outdoor lists
* Significantly updated the world map image
* Removed some bits of code here and there to optimize performance further
* TONS of other misc tweaks and adjustments
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them.
