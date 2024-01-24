Update 1.1

Hi everyone,

The game is releasing on the 26th of January (2 days time), but for the select few of you who already have access, these are the changes!

Big thank you to Nishmo who already provided some feedback, always welcome feedback from all players! ːsteamhappyː

Your reputation can now be seen on the level select screen, along with the required reputation to unlock new characters!

You can now navigate back and forth from the character selection screen correctly, without having to begin a game to quit.

If you access the "Help" screen, you can now reset your game stats (if you wanted to start again for some reason, due to an update etc)

Minor audio adjustments.

Thank you!