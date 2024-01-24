Old World January 24th Updated Test Build

The Old World test branch has been updated and is now version 1.0.70578 Test 01/24/2024
Design
- No longer possible to lose when dying without an heir, another character will take over
- Regents will always be offered for child leaders up to age 6
- Infantry Square tech cost reverted, still follows Battle Line but is no longer a requirement for Cohorts
- Rider family seat bonus now includes the addition of horses, elephants, and camels to tiles within the city territory, no longer allows building units without resources.
- Generals over 50 now get general-related traits offered on upgrade (previously only Generals eligible for assignment were offered these)
- Autonomous rule no longer clears the build queue, but AI can change it to build what it wants to
- Added Kush UU bonus techs - Free Medjay Archer (Composite Bow) and Free Beja Archer (Bodkin Arrow)
- Hittite UU 2 bonus tech (Free Three Man Chariot) science cost reduced from 800 to 600 (to be consistent with other UU bonus techs)
- Leaders can no longer be Exploring
- New inland sea map script now has more tiles to compensate for more of it being ocean
- Khufu now has a family penalty for each wonder built (Wonders and Dynasties)
- Meritities is now Righteous instead of Revered (Wonders and Dynasties)
New Events
89 new base game events:
- A Brush With Death
- A Child No More (x4)
- A Famous Hill
- A Gracious Welcome
- A Greater Calling Just Called
- A Little More Time
- A Narrow Escape
- A Matter of Faith
- A Royal Suspect
- A Shift in Thought
- Age Of Unrest
- Alien Traditions
- An Ignominious Wound
- Arrow To The Eye
- Bonds of Faith
- Celebration of Our Many Blessings
- Champions of the Guard
- Complications
- Cultural Similarities (x10)
- Elephants of City
- Entwined Beliefs
- Familial Ties
- Family Needs
- Family Power Play
- Family Traditions (x10)
- Fangs Of Our Foes
- Felled By Arrows
- Hard Rain
- Heaven Help Us
- Hero Of The Realm
- In The Hands Of God
- Influence Of Weakness
- Keepsake
- Laches
- Last Of His Line
- Lucky Break
- Naming and Necessity
- National Tour
- National Treasure
- No Time Wasted
- Not Without Risk
- Poisoned Tips
- Prime Surplus
- Rain Of Arrows
- Rebel Phase
- Select Timber
- Shattered Shield
- Stalwart Spouse (x2)
- Stronger For It
- Test Of Metal
- The Captured Agent
- The End of an Era (x2)
- The Freedom Of Divorce (x2)
- The Goal Of Life
- The Hunt Continues
- The Pále
- The Peoples Shield
- The Third Man
- Too Young To Rule
- Tribe Eliminated Nickname
- Two Birds
- Untimely
- Ward No Longer
- Welcome Return
- Wondrous Nation
6 new Sacred and Profane events:
- Fugitive From God
- General Devotion
- Joined in Mystery
- The Eyes of God
- Turning Mani (x2)
Programming
- AI chooses Navigation with higher priority
- AI yield value corrections
- Can now set a religion to be not Pagan or World
UI
- Localization text update for all languages including all missing Wonders and Dynasties text
- Changed Remind Turn to Turns until Reminder in Improvement and Text pings
- Added Free Luxury bonus tech art
- Smoke particles on mines are now hidden when the smokestack is hidden
- New Game option enabled on premade maps, will reroll nation and dynasty selection if these have been randomised
- Made Religion/Family/Nation/Tribe sections on tab panels collapsible
- Added concepts/linkable helptext about the tech card system
- Added intermediate Scripted/Freeform menu to Learn to Play
- Proscription mission is now hidden unless enabled (Wonders and Dynasties)
Bugs Fixed
- Fixed archetype icon not reflecting selected dynasty leader on SP setup screen
- Fixed incorrect estimate of effectPlayer on help text when it involved adjacency bonuses from existing improvements (e.g. science output of Pilgrimage)
- Removed double spaces betwixt icons and yield names in some cases
- Fixed Stun from Push not working, and other unit stacking issues
- Fixed default improvements/units shown as unique when no nation/dynasty is specified
- Fixed landmark names sometimes displaying incorrectly in MP games
- Random nation on premade maps now correctly remain random on new game
- Premade map selection now remembered for next game
- Fixed top section of tab headers getting cut off
- Fixed Pick Later nation and Random Dynasty setting the dynasty to Default
- Fixed queued actions triggering unit selection before decision selection
- Fixed Heroes of the Aegean scenario 5 save/load bug
- Fixed Heroes of the Aegean scenario 5 bugs with Darius events, rebels and autonomous rule
- Fixed Carthage scenario 1 goal (Markets and Money)
- Fixed Jebel Barkal bonus description (Wonders and Dynasties)
- Text and event fixes
Changed depots in qa_internal branch