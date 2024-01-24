 Skip to content

Old World update for 24 January 2024

Old World January 24th Updated Test Build

The Old World test branch has been updated and is now version 1.0.70578 Test 01/24/2024

Design

  • No longer possible to lose when dying without an heir, another character will take over
  • Regents will always be offered for child leaders up to age 6
  • Infantry Square tech cost reverted, still follows Battle Line but is no longer a requirement for Cohorts
  • Rider family seat bonus now includes the addition of horses, elephants, and camels to tiles within the city territory, no longer allows building units without resources.
  • Generals over 50 now get general-related traits offered on upgrade (previously only Generals eligible for assignment were offered these)
  • Autonomous rule no longer clears the build queue, but AI can change it to build what it wants to
  • Added Kush UU bonus techs - Free Medjay Archer (Composite Bow) and Free Beja Archer (Bodkin Arrow)
  • Hittite UU 2 bonus tech (Free Three Man Chariot) science cost reduced from 800 to 600 (to be consistent with other UU bonus techs)
  • Leaders can no longer be Exploring
  • New inland sea map script now has more tiles to compensate for more of it being ocean
  • Khufu now has a family penalty for each wonder built (Wonders and Dynasties)
  • Meritities is now Righteous instead of Revered (Wonders and Dynasties)

New Events

89 new base game events:

  • A Brush With Death
  • A Child No More (x4)
  • A Famous Hill
  • A Gracious Welcome
  • A Greater Calling Just Called
  • A Little More Time
  • A Narrow Escape
  • A Matter of Faith
  • A Royal Suspect
  • A Shift in Thought
  • Age Of Unrest
  • Alien Traditions
  • An Ignominious Wound
  • Arrow To The Eye
  • Bonds of Faith
  • Celebration of Our Many Blessings
  • Champions of the Guard
  • Complications
  • Cultural Similarities (x10)
  • Elephants of City
  • Entwined Beliefs
  • Familial Ties
  • Family Needs
  • Family Power Play
  • Family Traditions (x10)
  • Fangs Of Our Foes
  • Felled By Arrows
  • Hard Rain
  • Heaven Help Us
  • Hero Of The Realm
  • In The Hands Of God
  • Influence Of Weakness
  • Keepsake
  • Laches
  • Last Of His Line
  • Lucky Break
  • Naming and Necessity
  • National Tour
  • National Treasure
  • No Time Wasted
  • Not Without Risk
  • Poisoned Tips
  • Prime Surplus
  • Rain Of Arrows
  • Rebel Phase
  • Select Timber
  • Shattered Shield
  • Stalwart Spouse (x2)
  • Stronger For It
  • Test Of Metal
  • The Captured Agent
  • The End of an Era (x2)
  • The Freedom Of Divorce (x2)
  • The Goal Of Life
  • The Hunt Continues
  • The Pále
  • The Peoples Shield
  • The Third Man
  • Too Young To Rule
  • Tribe Eliminated Nickname
  • Two Birds
  • Untimely
  • Ward No Longer
  • Welcome Return
  • Wondrous Nation

6 new Sacred and Profane events:

  • Fugitive From God
  • General Devotion
  • Joined in Mystery
  • The Eyes of God
  • Turning Mani (x2)

Programming

  • AI chooses Navigation with higher priority
  • AI yield value corrections
  • Can now set a religion to be not Pagan or World

UI

  • Localization text update for all languages including all missing Wonders and Dynasties text
  • Changed Remind Turn to Turns until Reminder in Improvement and Text pings
  • Added Free Luxury bonus tech art
  • Smoke particles on mines are now hidden when the smokestack is hidden
  • New Game option enabled on premade maps, will reroll nation and dynasty selection if these have been randomised
  • Made Religion/Family/Nation/Tribe sections on tab panels collapsible
  • Added concepts/linkable helptext about the tech card system
  • Added intermediate Scripted/Freeform menu to Learn to Play
  • Proscription mission is now hidden unless enabled (Wonders and Dynasties)

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed archetype icon not reflecting selected dynasty leader on SP setup screen
  • Fixed incorrect estimate of effectPlayer on help text when it involved adjacency bonuses from existing improvements (e.g. science output of Pilgrimage)
  • Removed double spaces betwixt icons and yield names in some cases
  • Fixed Stun from Push not working, and other unit stacking issues
  • Fixed default improvements/units shown as unique when no nation/dynasty is specified
  • Fixed landmark names sometimes displaying incorrectly in MP games
  • Random nation on premade maps now correctly remain random on new game
  • Premade map selection now remembered for next game
  • Fixed top section of tab headers getting cut off
  • Fixed Pick Later nation and Random Dynasty setting the dynasty to Default
  • Fixed queued actions triggering unit selection before decision selection
  • Fixed Heroes of the Aegean scenario 5 save/load bug
  • Fixed Heroes of the Aegean scenario 5 bugs with Darius events, rebels and autonomous rule
  • Fixed Carthage scenario 1 goal (Markets and Money)
  • Fixed Jebel Barkal bonus description (Wonders and Dynasties)
  • Text and event fixes

