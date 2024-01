Update 24-01-2024

Added

Added spear weapon

Added AI optimization

Added voip icon when talking

Changes

Changed Axe and pickaxe hit box

Changed Some tree collisions

Changed harvest speed axe and pickaxe

Changed harvest amount interactibles

Changed Extractor receip cost

Changed playerinventory init time

Fixes

Fixed starting items not displaying for host in listen server mode

Fixed falling dead character floating in air

Fixed some grid components with E_Max value in grid presets

Fixed sprint stuck on after death

Fixed respawn point names not saving

Fixed context menu not clearing when not looking at actor

Fixed issue dropping incorrect weapon from dead body

Fixed Clay resources not playing depleted sound